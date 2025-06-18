Field of 6 Set for F.C. Council’s Fall Race

As the deadline passed this Tuesday for candidates seeking ballot status for this November’s Falls Church City elections, F.C. Registrar David Bjerke announced that a total of six candidates have been qualified to run for four of the seven seats on the Council and five for four seats on the School Board, while the City’s three constitutional officers, all incumbents, will all run unopposed.

The biggest news of the day, however, was the announcement the morning of the deadline that Vice Mayor Debora Schantz-Hiscott will not run for another term. There were conflicting reports even as recently as the day before, some saying she was not going to run and others insisting that she was circulating petitions and intended to run again.

Shantz-Hiscott issued a lengthy statement Tuesday morning on her decision not to run. After winning a special election to fill an unexpired term in 2020, she won election to a full four-year term in 2021 and was elected vice mayor in 2023.

According to Bjerke, running for City Council this November will be incumbent Laura Downs, David Snyder and Marybeth Connelly, and they will be joined on the ballot by Arthur Agin, Brian Pendleton and James Thompson.

Running for School Board will be incumbents Lori Silverman, Anne Sherwood and current chair Kathleen Tysse as well as Sharon Mergler and MaryKate Hughes. The popular past chair Tate Gould earlier this year announced he would not seek re-election.

All unopposed seeking re-election will be the City’s treasurer Jody Acosta, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton and Sheriff Matt Kaye.

The new Council candidates, filling out an unusually heavy field, include Agin, chair of the Falls Church Transportation Commission, Brian Pendleton, president of the Falls Plaza Homeowners Association and Thompson, a graduate of the Jerry Falwell-founded Liberty University and 20 year Marine Corps officer and political-military advisor.

Incumbent Downs, former chair of the School Board, was elected in a special election last fall to fill an unexpired term and will be seeking election to a full four-year term. Incumbent Snyder has served on the City Council since 1994 and Connelly, first elected to the Council in 2014 and having served a stint as vice-mayor, will be seeking a fourth term.

In her statement this week announcing her plan not to seek re-election, Shantz-Hiscott said, “After almost five rewarding years serving on the Falls Church City Council, including two years as your vice mayor, I have made the thoughtful decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming election.

“It has been an incredible honor to represent this vibrant, award-winning community and work alongside dedicated colleagues, city staff, and residents to advance initiatives that make Falls Church a great place to live, work, and grow.

“Together, we have achieved many important milestones that will shape the future of our city. Among them:

“● Completing the new Meridian High School, a critical investment in our children’s

education and our community’s future.

“● Securing the redevelopment of ten acres on the old high school site, enabling us to fund this project responsibly and sustainably.

“● Achieving significant decreases in the tax rate while maintaining strong financial health, even through the challenges of the pandemic.

“● Celebrating historic leadership with six women serving on our City Council, reflecting our city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“● Welcoming significant new businesses, including Whole Foods, which contribute to our vibrant local economy. Adding great new infill projects such as Northside Social and

Godfrey’s.

“● Expanding housing options with new apartments, townhomes, and affordable housing

opportunities that provide more pathways to home ownership in Falls Church.

“● Advancing critical public safety, stormwater management, and transportation projects

that improve our quality of life.

“● Launching new government and community energy action plans that demonstrate our

commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“● Continuing to foster a welcoming, inclusive community where all residents can thrive.

“Serving you has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. As I step away from elected office at the end of 2025, I look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders and staying engaged in the community in new ways. It is important that we continue to focus on affordable housing, the continuum of housing, environmental goals, transportation safety, business development and process improvements.”