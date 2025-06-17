Falls Church Councilwoman Hiscott Announces She Won’t Seek Re-Election

Tuesday, June 17—Today, the deadline for candidates in the November 2025 Falls Church City Council election to file, Council member Debora Schantz-Hiscott has announced that she will not seek election to another term.

There are four seats up in the election and prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. today to file to be on the ballot.

The full statement follows:

Public Announcement: Decision Not to Seek Re-election to Falls Church City Council

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Fellow Residents of Falls Church,

After almost five rewarding years serving on the Falls Church City Council, including two years as your Vice Mayor, I have made the thoughtful decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming election.

It has been an incredible honor to represent this vibrant, award-winning community and work alongside dedicated colleagues, city staff, and residents to advance initiatives that make Falls Church a great place to live, work, and grow.

Together, we have achieved many important milestones that will shape the future of our city. Among them:

● Completing the new Meridian High School, a critical investment in our children’s education and our community’s future.

● Securing the redevelopment of ten acres on the old high school site, enabling us to fund this project responsibly and sustainably.

● Achieving significant decreases in the tax rate while maintaining strong financial health, even through the challenges of the pandemic.

● Celebrating historic leadership with six women serving on our City Council, reflecting our city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

● Welcoming significant new businesses, including Whole Foods, which contribute to our vibrant local economy. Adding great new infill projects such as Northside Social and Godfrey’s.

● Expanding housing options with new apartments, townhomes, and affordable housing opportunities that provide more pathways to home ownership in Falls Church.

● Advancing critical public safety, stormwater management, and transportation projects that improve our quality of life.

● Launching new government and community energy action plans that demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

● Continuing to foster a welcoming, inclusive community where all residents can thrive.

Serving you has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. As I step away from elected office at the end of 2025, I look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders and staying engaged in the community in new ways. It is important that we continue to focus on affordable housing, the continuum of housing, environmental goals, transportation safety, business development and process improvements.

Thank you for your trust, encouragement, and partnership over these past years. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the friendships built along the way.

With sincere appreciation, Debbie Hiscott Vice Mayor, Falls Church City Council City Council Member, Falls Church