Our Plan to Fight  Vs. Cuts 

For all the wonderful progress the City of Falls Church has made the last two dozen years building up its commercial and retail sectors, including the influx of so many great new restaurants that are flocking here now, this entire effort is now being gravely threatened by the impact of Trump’s federal worker layoffs and program cuts.

Few can argue with the claim that the only way to fight this trend is by encouraging people from the wider region to bring their resources to enjoy our fine dining and other offerings here.

The Falls Church News-Press is uniquely poised to achieve this in a very economical fashion. A brand already recognized and respected throughout the wider region, it can carry the message about the wonders of Falls Chirch as a dining and entertainment destination, along with weekly news of all the other benefits of Falls Church, much further than it is currently able to do and at a very reasonable cost.

Our plan is to do this simply by increasing our zone of circulation while at the same time putting a significantly greater focus on Falls Church restaurants and entertainment. It will include new opportunities for our restaurants and related venues to advertise in the paper in conjunction with other marketing incentives, such as free ‘Help Wanted’ and job seeking classifieds that will encourage people to pick up the paper to read.

Carrying out this plan will require community wide support, which is in all of our interests as a robust commercial and retail sector keeps everyone’s taxes low.

The most efficient vehicle for this is our local government, whose involvement would be on behalf of us all, businesses and residents alike. It must recognize that this is something its citizens want. Therefore, we are calling on our readership to let its government know to help in this way.

Please tell your local elected officials and City Hall that we are asking the public to call into City Hall to sit down with the News-Ptess to negotiate a plan to expand the distribution of the paper to a wider targeted area of the