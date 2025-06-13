Dominion Energy’s Contributions to Taylor Reach Record $800K Ahead of Primary

RICHMOND, VA — With Virginia’s primary election just days away, new campaign finance filings show Dominion Energy has contributed an additional $150,000 to Democratic Attorney General candidate Shannon Taylor, bringing the utility’s direct financial backing of her bid to an unprecedented $800,000.

Advocates say this marks the largest direct contribution by a regulated electric utility to a single candidate in a competitive election in U.S. history.

“Dominion Energy is pouring historic sums into this race for one reason: to protect its financial and political operations from real accountability,” said Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia, an advocacy group critical of the utility’s influence in state politics. “The attorney general is the people’s lawyer, responsible for defending Virginians against corporate abuse. No one taking $800,000 from Dominion can credibly claim to represent the public interest.”

As a state-regulated monopoly, Dominion frequently appears opposite the attorney general’s office in disputes over rate increases, consumer protections, and environmental enforcement. Taylor’s acceptance of the sizable donations has fueled concerns about whether she could maintain independence in overseeing the utility’s operations if elected.

Her primary opponent, Jay Jones, has declined all contributions from Dominion and other state-regulated utilities — and has earned the endorsement of the Falls Church News-Press.

“Virginians deserve an attorney general who works for them, not for the state’s largest polluter and most powerful corporate donor,” Gilmore added.

Dominion has also donated $600,000 to incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares this election cycle, pushing the company’s total spending on attorney general races this year to over $1.4 million.

Virginia’s primary election is this Tuesday, June 17. Polls statewide will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.