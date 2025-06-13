A Penny for Your Thoughts 6-12-2025

The arts are under intense attack nationally by the Trump White House, but the arts are alive and well in Fairfax County. Summer is here, and the popular free Summer Entertainment Series will begin in all nine magisterial districts this week. Live performances are geared for all ages and tastes – children’s concerts on Saturday mornings, international cultural heritage nights, big band, folk, jazz, zydeco, rock, funk and, sometimes, dance or movies, depending on the park location.

When the FY 2026 county budget was released earlier this year, a proposed cut of $136,000 would have reduced concerts across the county by about half. Incensed about the proposed cuts, I testified at the budget public hearing in April, entreating my former colleagues to continue the popular series. Fortunately, whether I had any influence or not, the Board of Supervisors recognized the value and popularity of the concert series and restored most of the county funding. However, the Wednesday concerts, which traditionally have the smallest attendance at Mason District Park, were deleted. The concerts also are supported by grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, corporate donations (which could be more generous!), and private contributions.

In Mason District, concerts are held at two parks: the Newton Edwards Amphitheatre at Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike in Annandale), and Ossian Hall Park (7900 Heritage Drive, across the street from Annandale High School). The Mason District Park venue seats about 400 attendees on wooden benches (many patrons bring stadium pillows for a more comfortable experience). Lawn chairs are accommodated on a broad elevated area, and there is a platform for accessible handicapped seating. Ossian Hall Park participants bring folding chairs and blankets for concerts on the lawn; the site is easily accessible with no stairs. At both parks, patrons may bring food and drink, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted. The Mason District Park venue has restrooms; Ossian Hall has a porta-potty.

Children’s concerts at Mason District Park begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 and extend through August 16. Strollers abound as puppet shows, magicians, and sing-a-longs are popular for even the smallest attendees. Performances last about 45 minutes and are interactive so that squirmy children can work off extra energy.

Evening concerts kick off on Friday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m., with the City of Fairfax Band, followed on Sunday, June 22, by the very popular Washington Balalaika Orchestra, whose haunting tones of traditional instruments can make the outdoor setting seem like the steppes of Russia! The U.S. Navy Sea Chanters perform on June 27, followed by the zydeco/New Orleans jazz/funk of Zachary Smith and the Mardi Gras Kings (formerly the Dixie Power Trio). There is no performance on July 4, but the U.S. 257th Army Band will play on July 6. The 257th is the band of the D.C. National Guard and returns to the amphitheatre with rave reviews. Good Shot Judy appears on July 11.

At Ossian Hall Park, Taiwan Cultural Heritage Night begins the award-winning international concert series on Saturday, June 14, followed by Alt Washingtonia Schuhplattler Verein for Bavarian Cultural Heritage Night. The Irish Breakfast Band appears on June 28, often with young Irish dancers, and West African “Soul in Motion” on July 5. Log on to www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances/ for a complete list of shows at all county parks.

The free summer concert series is one of the best things we do as community. Enjoy free live and professional performances close to home with free parking. Come as you are, bring family, friends and a picnic supper, relax and let the performing arts lift your spirits – all summer long.