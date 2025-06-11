The Little City’s Movie Theater Is Finally Here, Opening June 13



By Lisa Sinrod

Paragon Founders Row, a seven-screen state of the art cinema at the intersection of West Broad and North West Streets in Falls Church, opens June 13. Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by former Muvico entertainment executives Mike Whalen and Mike Wilson. As a small movie chain, Paragon considers community outreach to be important so as to personalize the movie going experience and get to know their patrons. This will be the sixth location for Paragon and their first in the region. They’ve been reaching out to local businesses and had a booth at the recent Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. In addition to movies, upcoming events include dinosaur activities with face painting for kids on July 4 and 5 in conjunction with the opening of the Jurassic World Rebirth movie on July 2. Paragon will offer mainstream and independent movies, as well as game watches and curated film series.

I asked Brian Hood, Paragon’s Chief Operating Officer, what will make the Founders Row theater different from their competition. While there are currently no other movie theaters within the Falls Church City limits and haven’t been since the State Theater stopped showing films in 1988, AMC, Regal and Angelika all have screens within driving distance. Mr. Hood stated that their theater is designed to provide the finest movie going experience in the DC area. CEO Mike Whalen describes movies as a magical place, and also a great escape. One of my favorites is that every Tuesday, movie tickets for all shows will be $5. Summer kids’ films will be $2 per ticket Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. through Labor Day. Sensory Friendly Films for kids will be shown on select Saturday mornings throughout the year ($5 per ticket). All other showings during the week and weekend will have prices that are lower than the larger chain theaters in the area. Tickets for government and military personnel will be discounted. The Paragon executives describe their goal as providing affordable luxury and movie going reimagined.

During my pre-opening tour I was impressed with the theater, including the large format Axis 15 Extreme auditorium featuring a 65-foot screen tilted 15 degrees, laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound and 3D capability. With over 200 seats, it is an immersive experience with excellent sound quality to my ears. All seven individual theaters have large screens and reclining zero gravity seats which are ergonomic and quite comfortable. Regular seating feels plenty spacious and Lux Box seating takes it to the next level. Lux Box features spaced apart heated seats, tray tables and full menu and beverage service brought to your seat. During Sneak Preview Days from June 13 to June 30 tickets for all shows are $8, including Lux Box and Axis 15.

The menu offerings will include a selection of craft eats and drinks along with the usual movie concessions, such as popcorn and candies. Paragon features made-to-order individual hand tossed pizzas from their pizza oven with a variety of fresh toppings. All menu and concession items can be consumed while watching a movie or in the lobby lounge or outside seating. Four hours of free parking is provided in the easy access garage next to the theater. The theater is fully accessible and ADA compliant.

The City’s Paragon theater team is headed up by General Manager Luis Fernandez and Executive Chef Korey Johnson. There was an air of anticipation and excitement in the attractive two-story theater during my tour. The staff I met were gracious and welcoming. As a movie buff, I’m looking forward to experiencing this new theater in downtown Falls Church.