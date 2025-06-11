Falls Church Citizens to Hold ‘No Kings’ Protest June 14

By Democracy Falls Church

Democracy Falls Church, a group of citizens brought together by deeply felt concerns about the actions and policies of the Trump administration, is sponsoring a community focused gathering Saturday, June 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. People are invited to meet at the parking lot of the Falls Church Episcopal at 166 East Broad Street to begin lining up with flags and signs along both sides of the street going east toward Cherry Street. There will be flags and signs to share for those who want them.

The event is one of thousands of No Kings Day grassroots protests across the country. The protest is intended to serve as a counterpoint to the activities scheduled by the president in Washington, D.C. to celebrate himself and his birthday as the center of attention, taking away from the occasion’s purported purpose of recognizing the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and the observance of Flag Day.

The Democracy Falls Church event will focus on the illegal, cruel, and outrageous attacks against science, education, families, immigrants, government employees, veterans, Medicare/Medicaid, the rule of law, and the media implemented by the administration. People in the City of Falls Church will have an opportunity to be seen and heard – TO DO SOMETHING – in response to things so many are feeling upset and helpless about: the incomprehensible pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists, the transformation of the Department of Defense and the FBI and other agencies into organs of presidential retribution, the undermining of our courts and justice system and threats against judges, the unlawful deportations, the assaults on our educational and cultural institutions, the evisceration of science, the corruption and conflicts of interests of public officials, including the president.

The Democracy Falls Church demonstration will highlight values we cherish as Americans and remind us of the rights we are guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The grievances set out by our forebears in the Declaration of Independence bear a striking and dismaying resemblance to the grievances we are now facing. They accuse the King of “repeated injuries and usurpations,” note that he has “refused his Assent to the Laws,” and “has obstructed the Administration of Justice.” He is responsible for “cutting off trade in all parts of the world,” for “transporting us beyond the seas to be tried for pretend offenses,” and “for altering fundamentally our Form of Government.”

The Democracy Falls Church event rests on the enduring principles of free speech and assembly in the form of public protest. Protest has advanced the causes of civil rights, women’s rights, the labor movement, LBGTQ+ issues, gun control, and anti-government movements from the Boston Tea Party to Black Lives Matter. Our hope is that Saturday’s No Kings protests here and nationwide will have a multiplier effect, sparking a wave that immediately confronts, soon reverses, and eventually halts the present government’s assault on our basic democratic rights and constitutional system. As Mark Twain said, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and the government when it deserves it.”

In order to ensure the safety of all participating, Democracy Falls Church has coordinated its planning efforts with the City’s public safety team, and asks the participants to observe the following measures:

Please line up single file on both sides of East Broad Street, moving east toward Cherry Street and leaving the major intersections at Broad and Washington and Broad and Fairfax and driveways free of congestion.

Please stand toward the back of the sidewalk and do not go into the street to interact with passing vehicles.

Leave room for pedestrians to pass.

Use the crosswalks and Hawk signal if you must cross the street.

To comply with the City’s noise ordinance, no bullhorns.

There will be a press tent in the Church parking lot where media representatives can check in.

There will be Democracy Falls Church organizers along the route, identifiable by yellow and orange vests. If anyone has a question, concern, or sees something suspicious, please contact one of them.