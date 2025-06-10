Meridian Boys Lax Falls in Overtime After Dramatic Comeback

The Mustangs made history by reaching the State Semifinals for the first time ever, but their journey came to a heartbreaking end. Trailing by three with just 5 minutes remaining, Meridian mounted an incredible comeback, scoring a last-second goal with just 6 seconds on the clock to tie the game. The crowd was on its feet as the Mustangs battled fiercely into overtime, but despite their valiant effort, they ultimately fell short against Loudoun County.