Meridian Boys Lacrosse Pulls Away From Monacan To Reach State Semifinals

Fresh off winning the Region 4B championship on Tuesday night, the Meridian High School boys’ lacrosse team was right back on the field on Friday as they began their quest for an even bigger trophy. The Mustangs’ State Quarterfinal matchup would be played against the Chiefs of Monacan High School from just outside of Richmond, and though some rain showers passed through early in the evening, there was just enough of a window to get the action in before more storms hit the area.

Meridian gave up the first goal after three scoreless opening minutes, but Granger Davig corrected that shortly afterwards by getting the Mustangs on the board. Davey Gaskins and Jack Moore then followed suit to give the home team a 3-1 advantage before Monacan got one back, but an avalanche of Mustang goals late in the first quarter – including three in the final minute – gave them some breathing room. Meridian led 7-2 after one and extended that advantage to 9-2 midway through the second on Moore’s third tally of the night, but the Chiefs answered with three straight to end the half to climb back in it.

Then, after Monacan scored to make it 10-6 early in the third period, the Mustangs turned on the afterburners. Six consecutive Meridian goals to end the quarter all but put this one away, and after a much quieter final frame, it was a 19-7 tally by the time the clock hit all zeroes with raindrops beginning to sprinkle onto the sizable home crowd. Moore led the team with six goals while Colin Williams had five, Gaskins added four, and Davig chipped in with three.

Meridian will now move on to face the winner of Loudoun County and Jefferson Forest in the State Semifinals next Tuesday, with the game’s site to be determined.