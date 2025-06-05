Meridian Keeps Their Spring Sports Seasons Alive With Wins 

Spring playoffs are in full swing at Meridian High School, as the Mustang soccer and lacrosse units have joined tennis and track and field in the postseason with their sights set on deep runs at the regional and state levels. Let’s take a look at how they all did this week.

Both tennis teams were out of action this week after their losses in the regional championships, but are set to return to the court on Friday as they take on Tabb to open state tournament play. Furthermore for the boys, Thomas Lapp won the individual regional singles title, the first time in school history that a Meridian boys’ player has captured this honor. He will compete in the singles state tournament beginning on June 13th.

On the soccer field, the boys opened postseason play by defeating Goochland 6-1 last Thursday beat Brentsville in the regional semifinals. The girls meanwhile upset Fauquier 4-1 on the road last Thursday, and will look to keep their run alive at William Monroe. The boys improved their record to 13-2-2 while the girls sit at 11-6-1.

The boys’ lacrosse team racked up a pair of playoff victories last week, beating Brentsville 15-4 at home on Wednesday and then going on the road to take down Monticello 10-8 on Friday. That earned them a home game to take on Western Albemarle in which they won the regional final; it also guaranteed them a trip to States as they improved to 12-5 on the year. Unfortunately, the girls won’t be able to join them, as after beating Brentsville 21-6 last Wednesday, they fell 17-9 to Western Albemarle on the road the next night and saw their season come to an end with a final record of 10-4.

Finally, track and field competed in the Region 3B Championship meet last Wednesday at Warren County, and came away with some impressive results despite the wet weather conditions. The Mustangs earned three All-Region medals and three individual state qualifiers, highlighted by the girls’ 4×800 relay team winning their event to become regional champions. The Mustangs will now gear up for the State Championship meet this Friday in Lynchburg.