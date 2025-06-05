If You Could Make Three Wishes Come True, What Would They be? 

“Aladdin” is a Creative Cauldron treat to make Falls Church proud and if you know Spanish like they know Spanish, you’re in for even more enjoyment since it’s a dual- language show, certain to please all ages with constant action, dancing, shimmering costumes of many colors and pure entertainment.

In its new digs at Washington and Broad, Creative’s version of the Disney classic “Aladdin” soars on a magic carpet ride up into the skies, above dangerous conditions found below in Agrabah.

It’s what can happen when you’re boosted, beautified and bestowed with new self confidence like the Genie (Ariel Friendly) does for Aladdin (Brian Dauglash) after a few rubs on a magic lamp.

Aladdin is not much more than a “street rat” who wants to become a prince to win the hand of the Sultan’s daughter, Princess Jazmin (Odette Gutierrez del Arroyo).

He’s lucky to have a dynamic sidekick, a monkey, Abu (alternating performers, Whit Jenkins and Marie Solander) to help him along on his woo trail.

Will the boy get the girl, or, will the boys get the girl since Aladdin has to compete against three other suitors, their comical introductions near the beginning of the show quite funny, a look at what’s to come.

Attention: Sultan Father (Alex Lopez): Princess Jasmin wants to make her own decisions, if you please, about a future mate. (If children would only do what their parents want them to do!)

In courtship rituals, Aladdin sings, he dances and flips in an outstanding performance, almost overtaken by a sorcerer, the haughty, evil Jafar (Alan Gutierrez-Urista) who controls language and seeks the magic Genie for his own wishes. (Jafar is a multi-tasker who doubles as the Sultan’s aide.)

Accompanied by his energetic red songbird, Iago (Anna Longenecker), Jafar and Iago almost steal the show, aided by a snake atop Jafar’s headdress which curls down his face to confirm his evil being.

Iago flutters, she hops and skips around in a constant ballet, landing all over the place, avoiding audience members, fortunately, to alight on different perches.

For a magic carpet ride, members of the Musical Theatre Training Ensemble bring out long, colored sheers, lowering and waving them for the young romantics to hop on board and fly away into the universe to send them (and us) whirling, swirling into an electric backdrop of stars and suns.

With her lovely voice, Gutierrez del Arroyo sings the memorable “A Whole New World” which won a Grammy, Golden Globe, and an Oscar. Other songs and dancing increase the pleasures.

Leela Aviles-Dawson is Jasmin’s many-striped tiger, Rajah, her costume a special sight (by Nyasha Klusmann whose designs, combined with cunning personalities, move these characters right from the pages of stories told centuries ago onto the stage! Yikes!).

Cristian Bustillos is the guard leader, Razu.

Margie Jervis has humanized stored furniture which is propped like the inside of a pharaoh’s tomb, and presents an adorable prancing elephant covered in an elegant sheer costume with gold piping for more motion and steps. Earlier, the crowd saw shadows of moving camels bobbing up and down across the desert.

Matt Conner directs with choreography by Stefan Sittig and music direction by Bharati Soman. Other production team members are Lynn Joslin, lighting, Nicholas J Goodman, projection designer, and Teddy Wiant, technical director.

About 90 minutes; no intermission.

Show your ticket and get a restaurant discount of 10 percent at Harvey’s and Ireland’s Four Provinces.

Thursday – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. through June 15, 2025. For ages four and up. Student tickets are $25 and adult prices start at $40. A family 4 pack is $85 with code 4PK. Group rates, available. Creative Cauldron, 127 East Broad Street, Falls Church 22046. Ph. 703-436-9948.

Free retail and public parking in the garage. Enter from East Broad St. and be mindful: Wishes do come true! (Where’s my Genie?)