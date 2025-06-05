Commentary: Falls Church Rally Declares ‘No Kings Here’



By Democracy Falls Church

Our democracy is imperiled, and we need to join together to preserve it.

Democracy Falls Church is sponsoring a NO KINGS DAY demonstration on Saturday June 14, Flag Day, from 11:00 to 1:00. We will gather near the parking lot at 166 East Broad Street and line the sidewalks holding our signs and flags.

The NO KINGS DAY demonstration is a counterpoint to the President’s planned Birthday Parade on Constitution Avenue on the same day. Our aim is to encourage an activist spirit as we gather to resist the authoritarian excesses of the president and his colleagues. Thousands of similar grassroots events are being planned across the country to protest the cruel and unconstitutional policies and actions of the administration. But make no mistake: We will still be proudly patriotic as we carry our signs and wave our flags. To quote Mark Twain, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.”

Our Declaration of Independence, written in 1776, was predicated on 27 grievances leveled against the unjust rule of King George III. Once again, we Americans are aggrieved, and once again we decry the rule of a would-be king. The grievances set forth by our forebears bear a striking resemblance to our grievances today. The Declaration states: “The history of the present King…is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations.” “He has refused his Assent to the Laws,” “He has obstructed the Administration of Justice,” he is responsible “for cutting off trade to all parts of the world”, “for imposing taxes on us without our consent,” “for depriving us in many cases the benefits of a trial by jury”, “for transporting us beyond the seas to be tried for pretend offenses,” and “for altering fundamentally our Forms of Government.” Beyond that “he has exerted domestic insurrections against us.”

Democracy Falls Church is a group of local citizens who have been meeting regularly since February of this year, brought together by deeply felt shared concerns about the actions of the President and his administration which we see as tantamount to attacks on democracy. This group includes long-time civic leaders, newer residents, and first-time activists. In DFC meetings, members share thoughts, ideas, and experiences regarding the tumultuous events and happenings since January 20, with emphasis on how we can respond effectively and on how we can energize civic participation with our local community. DFC is non-partisan and strictly adheres to non-violence.

DFC is acutely aware that Northern Virginians have been personally affected by the impulsive and illegal actions of the President and his administration through layoffs, termination of contracts, and economic uncertainty for their futures.

Like others we have watched in horror as we observe the checks and balances ordained by our Constitution shredded with unlawful deportations, politically motivated pardons of January 6 rioters, the transformation of the Department of Justice into the President’s personal retribution agency, and defiance of both Congress and the Courts. In addition to self-aggrandizing acts, private dealings in cryptocurrency, and other conflicts of interest, we see violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution which restricts federal officials, including the President, from receiving gifts from foreign states.

The actions of the federal government have also threatened our national security, decimated our science and research communities, stifled innovation and productivity, and slashed efforts to manage climate change. Our stature in the world has diminished as we abandon and threaten our allies and embrace our enemies. Our arts, educational, and cultural organizations are being eliminated or reduced, our health care is disappearing with cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, our voting rights are being suspended, civil rights enforcement has been curtailed, and our confidential information is being mined by private individuals. Our debt is growing exponentially to provide tax cuts for the wealthy.

We hope that Democracy Falls Church’s sponsorship of the NO KINGS DAY event will encourage greater collaboration, communication, and unity among Falls Church civil society and give hope that democracy can be preserved and strengthened. Democracy Falls Church proudly celebrates the 250 birthday of the United States Army and proudly celebrates the American flag we will be waving on Broad Street on June 14. Come join us and share your stories and your hopes for a better, stronger, and truly democratic United States of America.