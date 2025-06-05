A Grateful Farewell: Reflections on Serving Falls Church 

By Dr. Peter Noonan Superintendent, Falls Church City Public Schools

As I prepare to conclude my 33-year journey in public education, I find myself filled with gratitude and humility, reflecting on the profound honor of serving as the Superintendent of Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS). These past eight years have been the most rewarding of my career, and I am deeply grateful to have concluded my service in a school division that is so deeply committed to excellence, equity, and community.

FCCPS is a place unlike any other. It is a small division with a big heart and a relentless commitment to its students. Our community is passionate, engaged, and determined to provide every child with the best education possible. That shared commitment has enabled us to accomplish extraordinary things together.

Among the most significant achievements during my tenure was the effort to get the Mount Daniel Elementary School addition project back on track. When I arrived the project had stalled and was in a holding pattern with staff in portables and a lack of clarity about what would happen next…if anything. What had been a source of uncertainty became a success story of collaboration. Working closely with the community and our partners in general government, we navigated complex challenges and returned the project to a stable footing. Today, Mount Daniel stands as a bright and welcoming place for our youngest learners — a symbol of resilience and shared purpose.

But that was only the beginning.

Perhaps the most visible and transformative accomplishment has been the construction of our new high school — a $120 million investment in the future of Falls Church. Through the support of our community and a bond referendum that reflected a bold vision, we built a state-of-the-art high school facility that opened on time and under budget. That sentence is easy to write but incredibly difficult to achieve — and it’s a testament to the expertise, stewardship, and cooperation across city government, school leadership, and our engaged citizens. That building is more than brick and mortar; it’s a promise to the next generation of learners.

Of course, a beautiful building is only as strong as the learning that happens inside it. In recent years, FCCPS has reached new academic heights. Our students posted the best aggregate Standards of Learning (SOL) scores in the Commonwealth of Virginia — a powerful testament to the work of our teachers, school leaders, and support staff. For the 7th consecutive year, Falls Church City Public Schools was recognized as the #1 school division in the Commonwealth.

That streak is not just a point of pride — it’s an affirmation of the daily work we do to support each and every learner.

This year, we also celebrated a record-breaking number of International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme candidates – 72 – the highest in FCCPS history. The IB program, renowned worldwide for its rigor and global perspective, represents the very best that public education has to offer. That more of our students than ever are choosing this path speaks volumes about their ambition and the support they receive from our incredible educators and their families.

Even as we’ve grown and evolved, we’ve never lost sight of our responsibility to plan for the future. Falls Church has experienced remarkable growth in recent years — a reflection of the trust families place in our schools. In response, we have taken deliberate and strategic steps to ensure that our capital program is ready for the next 20 to 30 years. From updating our facilities to planning for the learning environments of tomorrow, we’ve laid a foundation that will serve generations of students to come.

All of these achievements were made possible not by one person or position, but by the collective will of a community that believes in its schools. I have been extraordinarily fortunate to work with a team of dedicated professionals — in our classrooms, central office, school board, and city government — who always put students first. I’ve also had the privilege of engaging with a parent community that’s thoughtful, informed, and unafraid to advocate for what is best for kids.

What I have learned during my time in Falls Church is that the strength of a school system lies in its relationships — between educators and students, between schools and families, and between government and community. In FCCPS, those relationships are built on trust, respect, and a shared belief that public education is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

We have a great thing going in FCCPS but there is still work to be done. We can always improve as a community…I call on all of us to continue doing our part to keep FCCPS at the forefront of what makes Falls Church special.

I leave this role not with a sense of finality, but with a heart full of appreciation. The students of FCCPS have inspired, challenged, and reminded me daily why this work matters. They are curious, courageous, and full of promise. I have learned more from them than they will ever know, and I will carry those lessons with me into retirement and beyond.

It has been the thrill of a lifetime to serve this community. Thank you for entrusting me with your schools, your children, and your hopes for the future. Falls Church City Public Schools is a special place — and it always will be.