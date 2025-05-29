This Week’s Meridian Sports 5-29-2025

As the school year winds down, Meridian High School’s spring athletic programs are turning the page from regular season competition to postseason play. Several teams wrapped up their schedules last week, while others are still in contention for regional and state championships.

The Mustang baseball team finished their season on a strong note, defeating Manassas Park 19-3 on the road last Wednesday. Earlier in the week, they fell in a narrow 4-3 decision to Skyline at Fairfax High School. The team ends the year with a 9-13 record. Due to ongoing construction at the Meridian field, the Mustangs were unable to play any home games this season, adding an extra layer of adversity to their campaign.

The softball team also concluded its season, finishing 6-14 overall. The girls split their final week with a 12-2 road victory at Warren County, bookended by losses to Skyline (12-4) and Liberty-Bealeton (7-1).

On the soccer field, the boys’ team closed out its regular season with a 3-3 draw at Brentsville last Tuesday, bringing their record to an impressive 11-2-2. They begin regional playoff competition today against Goochland. The girls’ soccer team ended their regular season on a six-game winning streak, including a 1-0 home win over Brentsville and a commanding 8-0 victory over Osbourn. They enter postseason play with a 10-6-1 record and plenty of momentum.

In tennis, both the boys’ and girls’ teams advanced to regional tournaments. The boys’ team swept Warren County and Fauquier last week, but fell just short in the regional final against James Monroe, losing 5-2 in a closely contested match. Meridian won Line 1 and Line 5 singles, but the other four singles matches were decided by 10-point tiebreakers in the third set. Despite the loss, the boys earned a bid to the VHSL State Tournament and will travel to the Yorktown area in early June to face perennial power Tabb High School in the state quarterfinals.

Individual honors may also be within reach, as sophomore Thomas Lapp and junior Ben Behr head to the University of Mary Washington today and tomorrow (May 28–29) to compete in the regional singles and doubles tournaments. Lapp is playing for the singles title, while Lapp and Behr are competing as a duo in doubles. Regional champions will advance to the state semifinals in Lynchburg in mid-June.

Meanwhile, the girls’ tennis team remains undefeated at 18-0 after besting Skyline and Brentsville in last week’s regional rounds. They will also take on James Monroe this week in Fredericksburg with hopes of advancing further into state-level competition.

Both lacrosse teams are preparing for their playoff openers. The boys (9-5) will square off against Liberty-Bealeton, while the girls (10-3) are set to play Brentsville.

Finally, the co-ed track and field team will compete in its regional championship meet later this week, with athletes looking to punch tickets to the state finals.

With multiple teams and individuals still in contention for postseason success, the Mustangs are keeping their competitive fire alive well beyond the regular season. Stay tuned for updates as Meridian athletes continue their march through the playoffs.