2025-05-30 9:13 AM
Meridian Boys, Girls Lacrosse Advance To Regional Semis With Wednesday Wins

Ryan McCafferty

2025-05-29inSports

It was double the fun at Meridian High School on a misty Wednesday evening, with both the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams facing off against Liberty (Bealeton) and Brentsville, respectively, in their playoff openers. The boys went 9-5 over the course of the regular season while the girls were 10-3, the latter riding a nine-game winning streak.

The boys played first, and quickly jumped out to the advantage as Colin Williams and Jack Moore both scored twice in the opening frame to give the Mustangs a 4-1 lead. Williams would add three more tallies in the second as Meridian extended its edge to 10-1 at halftime, a period capped off by Cubbon Langford finding the back of the net with ten seconds remaining. The Mustangs would prompt a running clock to come into play during the third quarter, and after going ahead by as much as fourteen goals, Liberty got a few back in the fourth after Merdian’s starters were pulled to make the final score 15-4. 

Shortly afterwards it was the girls’ turn, and seniors Lila Deering and Ally Campbell both did their part to ensure this one would be just as much of a blowout as the boys’ game. They combined for Meridian’s first six goals, and four more were scored in the first quarter alone as the Mustangs raced out to a 16-0 advantage by halftime. It would end up being a final tally of 21-6 with Meridian’s reserves playing the majority of the second half, while during the game, Campbell moved into second place all-time in goals scored for the Mustangs and Deering did the same in total points.

Campbell and Deering each scored a total of six times, while Zoe Gale added three tallies. For the boys, Williams had six goals and Moore had four. Both teams will now go on the road for the remainder of their playoff runs, with the girls back in action tomorrow in Crozet while the boys will play in Monticello on Friday.

