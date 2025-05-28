Sen. Warner Visits Falls Church For Roundtable on Tariff Policy

SEN. MARK WARNER (center) show here flanked by Del. Kathy Tran (l.) and Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi (r.). (News-Press photo)



Wednesday, May 28 — Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark Warner visited the City of Falls Church today for a small business roundtable at the Eden Center on the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policy on the local economy. The Eden Center is the east coast’s most vibrant predominantly Vietnamese-American shopping and cultural center. Warner was accompanied by Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi and State Del. Kathy Tran.