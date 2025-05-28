Meridian Graduation: Noonan’s Farewell

Following eight years of extraordinary service and accomplishments in the City of Falls Church as the superintendent of its remarkable school system, Dr. Peter Noonan’s career here culminated this Tuesday with his keynote address to the graduation Class of 2022 at Meridian High School.

His remarks were a highlight of a ceremony on the soccer field where 222 students stepped up to receive their high school diplomas and over 1,000 parents and supporters watched from the grandstand.

Noonan’s comments were focused on the students, with anecdotal remarks about a number of the 72 students who completed the rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) program, the largest number in school history, and 17 who earned recognition as the district’s first-ever IB Career-Related Program candidates who completed specialized career pathway studies alongside their IB coursework.

He spoke of the scores of musicians who learned under retiring music director Mary Jo West, of the student “transformational leadership” forming what has grown to 130 chapters of Hands to Hunger, of the Rejection Wall where college application rejection letters were posted by students to underscore a resolve to “fail forward,” of a boys basketball team that went undefeated in the regular season, possibly he said “the best team ever at Mason/Meridian,” of those who are advancing to military service, of the staff of the Lasso student newspaper’s voice for the school, of the drama production of Frankenstein, which he called the best he’s ever seen at a school level, and more “reflections of character” exhibited by the class.

Now, the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) are one of only nine in the entire U.S. fully pre-school to 12 operating with the IB curriculum.

“Today we celebrate not just graduation, but the embodiment of what it means to be globally minded, deeply human, and profoundly hopeful,” said Noonan in his farewell commencement address.

The 2025 graduating class demonstrated exceptional academic achievement:

99 Valedictory Scholars completed high school with cumulative GPAs of 4.0 or higher

112 Meridian Scholars earned the district’s highest academic recognition, requiring a minimum 3.85 GPA and completion of an advanced academic program including four years each of social studies and college preparatory mathematics, three years of laboratory science, and IB courses in two disciplines

4 National Merit Scholarship finalists received national recognition for academic excellence

The Class of 2025 leaves behind a lasting legacy of community impact and innovation. Notable achievements include:

Hands to Hunger: The student-founded organization that grew into a national nonprofit with over 130 chapters, packing tens of thousands of meals for communities in need

$30,000 Senior Class Gift: Combined with the Classes of 2023 and 2024 to fund a new stadium scoreboard for the athletic community

Sustainability Scholars: The district’s first cohort of graduates who completed 25 hours of annual service and connected IB capstone experiences to UN sustainability goals

The graduation ceremony Tuesday featured addresses from Valedictorian Scholars Adam Belouad and Molly Mostow, who emphasized themes of community, creativity, and kindness that defined their class experience. Senior Class Vice President Joseph Kritenbrink welcomed attendees, while Senior Class Secretary Teodor Abedejos introduced Dr. Noonan.

Dr. Tate Gould, School Board Chair, congratulated the graduates and their families, noting the strong support network of approximately 1,100 attendees celebrating the 222 graduates.

As one of only nine school divisions in the United States offering the International Baccalaureate program from Pre-K through 12th grade, Falls Church schools offer a comprehensive approach that ensures all graduates develop the IB Learner Profile traits of being principled, open-minded, caring, courageous, balanced, and reflective global citizens.

“You’ve taught us to be kind, to be better listeners, and to care more deeply,” Dr. Noonan told the graduates. “Walking with all of you for the last eight-plus years has been an honor of a lifetime.”

As the Class of 2025 embarks on their next journeys—including gap years, college enrollment, military service, and career opportunities—they carry with them the values and skills developed through their FCCPS experience. Notable post-graduation plans include students attending the Air Force Academy and West Point, as well as pursuing Division I athletic scholarships.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of diplomas by Meridian Principal Peter Laub and the counseling team, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter for both the graduates and Dr. Noonan, whose retirement caps a distinguished career in education.

Overall, the Falls Church City Public Schools serves approximately 2,800 students in five schools, distinguished as one of the few school systems in the nation to offer the International Baccalaureate program at all grade levels. The district is committed to developing globally minded students who demonstrate academic excellence, cultural understanding, and civic responsibility.