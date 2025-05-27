Funeral For Former VA Congressman Gerry Connolly to be Livestreamed

Tuesday’s funeral service for U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-11th) in Reston will be livestreamed so the public can view the ceremony.

FAIRFAX, VA — A livestream will be available for Tuesday’s funeral service honoring U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-11th), who died last Wednesday at age 75 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, located at 2501 Fox Mill Road in Reston. Members of the public can watch the livestream at www.heritagereston.org under the “Worship” dropdown menu.

To accommodate anticipated attendance, overflow parking and a shuttle service will be provided from the Reston South Park and Ride, 2531 Reston Parkway. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, the Connolly family has requested that donations be made to two causes that were especially important to the congressman: ArtsFairfax and The Lamb Center.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend and public servant, Congressman Gerry E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the family shared in a public statement last week.

Connolly publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024 and began treatment immediately. He announced in late April that the cancer had returned and that he would not seek reelection in 2026.

Connolly was first elected to Congress in 2008 and was serving his ninth term representing Virginia’s 11th District, which includes much of Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax. In Congress, he was the ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Prior to his time in Washington, Connolly spent 14 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, including five as chairman. He was widely credited for his leadership in regional development initiatives, including the Mosaic District and the Gerry Connolly Cross County Trail.

Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), a longtime aide and current candidate for Connolly’s seat, reflected on his mentor’s legacy.

“His legacy is etched into every corner of our community — from the Oakton Library and the Mosaic District to the Silver Line and the Gerry Connolly Cross County Trail,” Walkinshaw said. “He fought tirelessly for those most in need of a voice — the unhoused, the impoverished, those suffering from illness or addiction. For me, Gerry Connolly was a mentor, a friend, and one of the most formative figures in my life.”