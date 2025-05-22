Falls Church VFW Auxiliary 9274 Rebuilds, Reconnects & Honors Through Community Service

Since its reestablishment in March 2022, the VFW Auxiliary to Post 9274 in Falls Church has steadily grown into a vital part of the local veteran and civic community. Originally chartered in 1947, the Auxiliary now has 35 active members and is focused on promoting patriotism, honoring military families, and giving back through outreach and educational initiatives. Open to any family members of combat veterans—not just former service members—the Auxiliary plays a unique role in strengthening ties between veterans, their families, and the wider Falls Church community.

“People sometimes think it’s just for veterans,” says Cathy Soltys, Auxiliary President. “But our mission is to honor and support families, too—those who’ve shared in the sacrifice.”

The group meets monthly and works closely with the VFW to organize fundraisers and events that raise awareness and funds for veterans’ causes. One of the national initiatives the Auxiliary proudly supports is the VFW National Home—a campus that provides housing, schooling, and recreational support to military and veteran families facing hardships. All Auxiliaries across the country contribute to this effort, keeping the Home thriving as a beacon of hope and healing.

Locally, the Auxiliary is deeply involved in student outreach through scholarship and arts programs. They promote the Patriot’s Pen essay contest (grades 6–8), Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest (grades 9–12), and a patriotic art competition for high school students. Winners have the chance to advance to state and national levels, where scholarships can reach up to $35,000. “We reach out to schools and encourage teachers to get involved,” says Soltys. “It’s about inspiring the next generation with the values of service and country.”

Community events are at the heart of their mission. Each September, Post 9274 hosts a 9/11 Memorial 5K Walk/Run to honor those who sacrificed on that day. Now in its third year, the event will take place Sunday, Sept. 7. It’s free and open to the public, featuring a post-run cookout at the VFW post, with support from local sponsors including Lazy Mike’s, Integrity Tire & Auto Repair, Lotus Tactical (which designs the event t-shirts), Harveys, and VIGEO Physical Therapy, which provides water and on-site support. Fire and police personnel attend in uniform, and volunteer firefighters provide ambulance service. Participants can run, walk, or complete the route in military-style with a rucksack.

“We don’t want people to forget,” says Soltys. “This is about remembrance, reflection, and gratitude.”

Another unique partnership this year has been with Arena Stage and their Voices of Now program. The VFW Auxiliary sponsors the Military Ensemble, a group of middle and high school students from military families who create a collaborative theater piece using movement, music, and spoken word. From February through early May, students met weekly at the VFW hall every Thursday for two-hour sessions with professional adult facilitators. Their final performance was held May 10 for family and friends, sharing powerful personal stories of growing up in military households.

Beyond civic work, the Auxiliary also prioritizes building a sense of camaraderie and fun. From bowling nights and cookouts to family-friendly events like the Adults Only End-of-School Bash with a special appearance by Villains and Saints Band, on May 31 at 6:00 p.m., there’s something for everyone. Soltys and her daughter Lillian, who together manage the Post’s Canteen and Hall, say these events help reinforce the Auxiliary’s mission of family, remembrance, and support.

Cathy Soltys herself has a deep personal connection to service—her father and father-in-law both served in the Korean War, with her father-in-law also having fought in World War II. Her family legacy runs deep, and both sets of grandparents for her children are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Auxiliary also takes part in local parades and hosts post-event cookouts, which are always free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated, but the main goal is to provide space for connection and community.

For those interested in getting involved, donating, or renting the hall for events, visit the Post 9274 website or email Cathy Soltys at vfwaux9274@gmail.com.

As the Auxiliary continues to grow, so does its impact—bridging generations, honoring sacrifice, and fostering a community where no military family feels forgotten.