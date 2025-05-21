Violet Zullo’s Five Goals Lead Meridian Girls Soccer In Rainy Rout Over Osbourn

A night after defeating Brentsville in an exciting 1-0 decision, the Meridian High School girls’ soccer team was right back on the field – and this time, the conditions would be much less friendly. It was a steady rainfall all evening in Falls Church, giving the girls all the more motivation to score early and often in their regular season finale against visiting Osbourn.

Violet Zullo was up to the challenge, scoring twice in the opening ten minutes, and she was shortly joined by Sylvia Witt. Zullo scored a third time late in the half, and a fourth early in the second, while Charlotte Lieu and Camilla Valencia tallied as well to make the score 7-0. An eighth goal would invoke Mercy Rule and end the contest with twenty minutes remaining (or immediately at any point afterwards), and with the sparse crowd eager to dry off, it was Zullo who capped off her standout night by bringing down the curtains at just past the three-quarter mark.

The win brings the Mustangs to a final regular season record of 9-6-1, and they’ll now await their fate for the Northwestern District playoffs, which are set to begin next week.