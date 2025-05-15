Meridian Boys Soccer, Girls Lacrosse Riding Wins

Spring sports season at Meridian High School is coming right down to the wire, and believe it or not, a few different teams will already be starting postseason play in only a few short days. In the meantime, there’s a regular season to close out, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at how all of our Mustang squads fared this past week.

Baseball’s trying season continued with two road contests, which the boys are more than accustomed to at this point. They beat Annandale last Wednesday for the second time this season, this one to the tune of 23-6, but then lost 4-3 at Millbrook Friday to fall to 7-9 on the year. Softball meanwhile took a pair of losses, falling 13-3 at Potomac Falls last Wednesday and then 8-0 at home to Millbrook on Friday. The girls drop to 5-11 and will face Brentsville on the road today, as will the baseball team.

On the soccer field, the boys continued their winning ways by beating Kettle Run 8-0 on Friday, which was their only completed game of the week after Monday’s matchup against Freedom was rain-shortened and deemed a no contest. That improves them to 11-3 on the year while keeping their winning streak alive at eight, and they’ll look to close out their regular season strong at Brentsville next Tuesday. The girls had an 8-0 victory of their own, beating Skyline at home last Wednesday, and now at 5-6-1, they’ll have another chance to improve back to .500 when they travel to Liberty (Bealeton) on today.

The boys’ lacrosse team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end, thanks to two tough road contests at Freedom last Wednesday and Oakton last Thursday. They lost the former 10-6 and the latter 11-4, and they’ll now stay on the road for their regular season finale at Dominion on today. The girls on the other hand were out of action last week, meaning their seven-game run of consecutive wins remains alive, and they’ll look to keep it going while improving upon their 8-3 overall record when they conclude their regular season today, at home against Dominion.

Finally, track and field already finished its regular season by participating in the Park View Twilight Classic on Friday, and earned some promising results. Duke Dawson, Emily Beloe, Molly Moore, Maya Anderson, and Ben Berol all earned individual medals in various events, as did the girls’ 4×100 relay team.