Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report May

Just days after Donald Trump took office, Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk started slashing federal jobs without rhyme or reason. This left and, in many cases, continues to leave our neighbors in Falls Church and across Virginia in limbo about their jobs and their future.

In response, attorneys generals from 20 states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal mass firings of federal workers. In the states where attorneys general acted, workers have gotten some protections. But in Virginia, Attorney General Jayson Miyares failed to act, leaving Virginia workers out to dry and showing Virginians he is more concerned with pleasing Donald Trump than fighting for his own constituents.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to implement a sweeping agenda through executive orders and agency directives. His team has wasted no time raising costs through tariffs, targeting reproductive freedom, voting access, federal workforce rules, immigration protections, and environmental safeguards. Many of these moves are deeply controversial. Several may be unlawful. But what matters now is who is willing and ready to fight back.

In response to Trump’s attacks, Democratic-led states stepped up. Blue state attorneys general have sued to stop Trump’s mass deportation directive, challenged his rollback of offshore wind energy development, and filed briefs defending access to abortion medication and protections for LGBTQ+ workers.

Virginia has been on the sidelines and Miyares’s inaction is failing our constituents.

If the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have taught us anything, it’s that the pace of legal attacks on fundamental rights is only accelerating. And every day, it becomes more urgent that we have an Attorney General in Virginia who’s ready to fight not just philosophically, but functionally.

This job requires real experience managing complex litigation, coordinating with other states, and standing up in federal court. We need an AG who knows how to block an unconstitutional executive order before it takes effect. Who can organize a multistate legal strategy to protect clean energy investments. Who will take swift action when healthcare, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, or voting access are threatened.

The role of Attorney General is not symbolic. It is strategic. It is high impact. And it is essential.

That’s why I’m proud to support Jay Jones in the Democratic primary for Attorney General. Jay has the background, the energy, and the integrity to meet this moment head-on. As a former Assistant Attorney General, former delegate, a seasoned attorney, and the son of a civil rights trailblazer, Jay understands both the courtroom and the communities he serves. He knows what it means to fight injustice. And he won’t hesitate to join his fellow Democratic AGs in standing up to federal overreach and fighting for Virginians’ rights.