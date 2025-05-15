A Penny for Your Thoughts 5-15-2025

An American Pope! Who woulda thunk it? Last week’s papal election was the seventh conclave in my lifetime, with a result I never imagined. Growing up Catholic, the church in America still was considered a missionary outpost, without the centuries of faith and dogma that defined the European nations. Popes historically were Italian, never traveled outside the Vatican, always celebrated Mass in Latin, and ruled with a conservative hand. As a child in Oregon, there was a special empathy for Pope Pius XII, whose birth name was Eugenio Pacelli, the Italian version of my hometown of Eugene. The later controversy surrounding Pius’ actions, or inactions, about the Holocaust was not well known or the subject of discussion.

The austere reign of Pius XII was followed by the more genial and rotund Angelo Roncalli, Pope John XXIII. His five-year tenure was relatively short in papal history, but his administration moved the church forward for decades. He expanded the College of Cardinals from a restricted 70 members to 88 (gradually raised by his successors to more than 250 today), and convened the ecumenical council known as Vatican II, which modernized the church in a variety of ways. Ironically, I was attending the church wedding of a classmate when, following Pope John’s passing, the Vatican announced the election of Giovanni Montini, Pope Paul VI, as his successor.

I learned the Mass in Latin, with the priest facing the altar, his back to the congregation. Vatican II literally turned the tables, moving altars and celebrants to face parishioners, and allowing Mass in English or the local language. Vatican II embraced a more flexible approach to other faiths, resulting in a more comfortable exchange of ideas about the practice of one’s faith. Pope Paul VI expanded the College of Cardinals and restricted conclave voters to cardinals age 80 and younger.

A relatively young cardinal, Albino Luciano, took the name John Paul I when he was elected in August of 1978. He was only 65, perhaps indicating that the electors expected a long reign, but he died unexpectedly only 34 days later. Suddenly, the Catholic Church had three popes in three months, two papal funerals and two installations in quick succession.

Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla chose the name John Paul II when he became the first non-Italian pope in nearly 500 years. He had dabbled in acting and was known as an accomplished sportsman, and was a very active Pope, canonizing 483 saints and traveling the world on official trips. His nearly 27 years in office was the third longest papal reign in church history.

The next conclave continued the selection of a non-Italian pope when German cardinal Josef Ratzinger was elected and took the name Benedict XVI. He also visited many nations, and celebrated Mass in 2008 at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C. A friend came back simply overwhelmed and sanctified by the mere idea that he had attended a Papal Mass at the new ballpark. He was on Cloud 9 for days!

Shocking many, Benedict announced his retirement from the papacy in 2013, triggering another conclave, which chose Jorge Bergoglio, born in Argentina of Italian descent. A Jesuit, Cardinal Bergoglio chose Francis as his papal name and was beloved as pontiff for those on the periphery of society. His empathetic humanity was widely praised, as was his humility and simple lifestyle. One priest described breakfast at a Vatican guesthouse with Pope Francis, who used the microwave oven just like anyone else. No staff, no special privileges, just breakfast.

After a long health decline, Francis passed away at age 88, which brings us to the first American pope, Chicagoan Robert Prevost, who adopted the name Leo XIV. A son of the Midwest, he spent decades ministering in Peru, making him truly a North and South American pope. Many are adjusting to his new status, having known him for years simply as Bob, a nickname not shared, I daresay, by any other pontiff.

It was amusing to watch news media cover the conclave like an American political campaign, which it was not. It was a religious gathering steeped in tradition, strictly secret and confidential, its mission to elect a new spiritual leader. Nothing else is quite like a papal conclave, and nothing else can affect 1.4 billion Catholics who may reflect multiple cultures, languages, and ethnicities, but who share the same faith. It’s no wonder that cardinals chosen as pope sometimes ask to be relieved of the burden of leadership, but ultimately accept that burden with faith, hope, and charity.