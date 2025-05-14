FCCPS Earns National Gold Ribbon for Service-Learning

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) has been recognized as one of the top school districts in the country for its commitment to student-led community service, earning the 2025 Gold Ribbon School District in Service-Learning award from Youth Service America (YSA). The district is one of only six nationwide to receive this honor, which highlights exceptional efforts to embed civic engagement and service into student learning from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The Gold Ribbon award recognizes school systems that have integrated service-learning in meaningful, systemic ways—where students move beyond classroom lessons to develop and implement solutions for real-world community issues. For FCCPS, the award is both a celebration and validation of a long-standing dedication to fostering youth leadership through its International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and broader educational mission.

“This recognition reflects what happens when we empower young people as civic leaders and problem-solvers,” said Marybeth Connelly, Director of Strategic Planning and Community Engagement for FCCPS. “Our students aren’t just preparing to make a difference someday—they’re making that difference right now in Falls Church.”

At the core of the district’s service-learning success is its unique and comprehensive approach. Service is not an afterthought or a one-time volunteer day, but rather an integrated, reflective process throughout the educational journey.

Among the district’s signature programs is GIVE Day—a district-wide initiative in which students from all grade levels collaborate across age groups to identify local needs, create action plans, and execute community projects. From collecting hygiene supplies for local shelters to environmental cleanups, GIVE Day showcases how even the youngest learners can contribute meaningfully when given the tools and encouragement.

Another standout program is the HipStangs Reading Club, an intergenerational literacy initiative. In this program, high school students serve as mentors to elementary-aged readers, meeting weekly at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library. The program not only boosts literacy skills but also builds bonds between students of different ages, promoting mentorship, empathy, and shared learning.

The commitment to service deepens at key academic transition points through a series of progressive IB Capstone Projects. Students in grades 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 take on substantial service-learning projects that require research, planning, and community collaboration. These capstones are designed to grow in complexity as students develop critical thinking and project management skills. Past projects have ranged from mental health awareness campaigns to sustainability audits and community mural designs.

“Falls Church City Public Schools has created a powerful model for youth leadership and civic engagement,” said Scott Ganske, Vice President of Education at Youth Service America. “Their approach ensures students are not just participants in service but changemakers in their communities.”

FCCPS’s award-winning strategy relies heavily on partnerships with local organizations—including city government departments, nonprofits, senior centers, and local libraries. These partnerships offer authentic contexts for students to apply their learning and leadership. For example, the Anna Hennessey Scholarship, awarded annually, honors student projects that demonstrate sustained impact and innovation in service-learning.

Public art projects and student-led events are visible testaments to the district’s emphasis on civic participation. Murals designed by Meridian High School students now decorate public spaces in the City of Falls Church, each one telling a story of community connection and youth voice.

The Gold Ribbon announcement comes during Youth Service Month (April 11 to May 11), a national campaign that celebrates youth engagement in communities across the country. Youth Service America’s Gold Ribbon program spotlights school systems that not only support student volunteering but embed service into the core of their academic programming.

FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan expressed pride in the district’s staff and students for consistently prioritizing service and engagement. “This award affirms that our schools are doing more than teaching academics—we are helping shape compassionate, capable, and civically minded citizens,” he said. “We’re proud that what’s happening in Falls Church is now being recognized on the national stage.”

With the Gold Ribbon recognition, FCCPS joins a small but growing network of school districts setting the national standard for educational service-learning. The district plans to continue expanding its programs and further embedding student-led service as a foundational pillar of its curriculum.

More information about the Gold Ribbon Schools initiative can be found at www.YSA.org/schools.