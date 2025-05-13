Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-13
Spanberger Statement on Projected Major Job Losses in Virginia Due to DOGE Cuts

2025-05-13

According to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center, Virginia Will “Likely Lose” Approximately 32,000 Jobs in 2025 Alone

Spanberger: “At This Moment, These Virginians Deserve a Governor Who Will Put Virginia First”

RICHMOND, Va. — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement in response to new reporting on a UVA Weldon Cooper Center analysis forecasting Virginia losing nearly 32,000 jobs by the end of 2025 — due in large part to the impacts of the Trump Administration firing federal workers and eliminating federal contracts across the Commonwealth.
“This report shows what many Virginians already are feeling — that attacks on the federal workforce directly harm Virginia’s economy and hurt working families. While Virginia’s economy has for months been threatened by the chaos coming out of the White House, the Youngkin-Sears Administration has refused to stand up to the President and stand up for Virginia’s jobs and Virginians’ livelihoods.
“The Trump Administration’s chaos is jeopardizing the jobs and careers of thousands of Virginians. At this moment, these Virginians deserve a Governor who will put Virginia first — not leaders who swear an unfaltering allegiance to DOGE and President Trump at the expense of our Commonwealth’s economic strength. As Governor, I will always stand up for Virginia’s workers and Virginia’s economy.”

