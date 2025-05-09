Spanberger Pledges to Protect Virginians’ Fundamental Rights, Reproductive Freedoms

Click here to watch the video, and read the transcript is below.

8News: As you know, the Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, has previously expressed support for rolling back women’s access to abortion care. In a Newsmax interview in 2021, she said she preferred it when a fetal heartbeat could be detected. In 2023, she put it at 15 weeks. Is a woman’s access to abortion in Virginia on the ballot in this election?

Spanberger: It is, because my opponent has made clear that she would put further restrictions on a woman’s access to reproductive healthcare.

And in fact, she’s voted to not actually guarantee the right to contraception. I’m a mother, I have three daughters, I have two sisters, I’m a grateful aunt to beautiful children — and I know the realities of indeed where decisions need to be left between a doctor and a woman.

Last week, Spanberger responded to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoing the Right to Contraception Act and reaffirmed that she would sign the legislation into law as the next Governor of Virginia.

Spanberger has long worked to protect Virginians’ fundamental rights. During her three terms representing Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Spanberger worked to protect the right to access reproductive care — particularly in the wake of the Dobbs decision. In July 2022, Spanberger helped lead the charge to pass legislation to codify Americans’ right to access birth control into federal law.