Meridian Spring Sports Roll On As Calendar Flips to May

It’s officially the home stretch and playoffs are right around the corner. Soccer, lacrosse, track and field, and plenty more were able to rack up some big wins this week, so let’s take a look at how everyone did.

The baseball team continues to fight an uphill battle this season, but earned a quality 3-0 win at Warren County last Tuesday before losing 6-4 at Fauquier on Friday. At 6-8, they’ll stay on the road this week to face Millbrook tomorrow while softball faces the same opponent at home that night. The girls went 1-2 this past week, beating Warren County 7-2 at home last Tuesday before losing 4-3 at Alexandria City last Wednesday and 10-0 at Fauquier on Friday, dropping them to 5-9 on the season.

On the soccer field, the boys beat Warren County 19-0 (no, that is not a typo) at home last Tuesday, and then extended their winning streak to seven games on Friday night by beating Maggie Walker 1-0 on the road. Now they’ll look to improve upon their impressive 10-2 record when they take on Kettle Run at home tomorrow. The girls unfortunately didn’t have the most ideal week on their three-game road trip, losing 2-1 at Warren County last Tuesday and 3-0 at Kettle Run last Wednesday before playing Maggie Walker to a 2-2 draw on Friday. They drop to 4-6-1 after having climbed back to .500 last week, and now they’ll stay on the road to face Liberty (Bealeton) tomorrow.

Both lacrosse teams stayed scorching hot, albeit during light weeks of action by their standards. The boys beat Fauquier 13-9 last Tuesday and Trinity (Meadow View) 17-7 last Wednesday, both on the road, to improve to 8-2 on the season with all eight wins coming after a pair of season-opening losses. The girls meanwhile crushed Fauquier at home Tuesday to the tune of 25-1 in their only contest of the week, and are now 8-3 while riding a seven-game winning streak of their own. Both teams will face off against Oakton tonight, the girls at home and the boys on the road.

Finally, the track and field squad got to host a District meet this past Wednesday, where Liberty (Bealeton), Brentsville, and Manassas Park all came to Falls Church to take on Meridian. The girls tied for first place as a team while the boys finished second, with six individual Mustangs as well as the girls’ 4×100 and boys’ 4×400 relay teams all winning events. The co-ed group will finish its regular season tomorrow when they travel to the Park View Twilight Classic.