A Penny for Your Thoughts 5-8-2025

Are there any adults in the Trump White House? Media photos show adult humans coming and going, but the missives issued by Trump, his Cabinet members, and the White House press operation appear to belie any adult thought processes. It’s no secret that Trump’s personal values focus on himself and ostentation, the gaudier the better. What he and his vice president call the “cherished” Oval Office has become a gilded stage set for televised gatherings, the flashier the shiny gewgaws, the better. Add to the mix the many sycophantic Cabinet members vying to one-up each other in lauding Trump’s latest “achievements.” There are more than a dozen Cabinet members; will any of them be a responsible adult and holler “STOP!”

Has any Cabinet member questioned Trump’s contention that he “doesn’t know” if he is supposed to uphold the Constitution? It won’t be the Attorney General who sweetly grins from ear to ear when talking about the federal death penalty. It won’t be the reckless and unqualified Secretary of Defense. It won’t be the Secretary of Health and Human Services who doesn’t appear to remember anything. And it won’t be the Secretary of State/USAID director/Acting Archivist/national security advisor. He’s too busy balancing four jobs! They all took a similar oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” the Constitution just weeks or months ago, but apparently have forgotten their pledge or committed fraud when they uttered those words.

Mr. Trump is all about marketing and entertainment, not governing. Following the death of Pope Francis, he mused that he might like to be Pope, notwithstanding that he is neither Catholic nor a priest. Nevertheless, the White House posted an obviously altered photo of a scowling Trump in papal robes trimmed in gold, of course. The same White House also issued a “May the Forth Be With You” photo of Trump as an overly-muscled Star Wars character. Should we expect an Academy Award statuette of Trump next? It surely would fit with his golden persona, but let’s not give the White House any ideas!

Trump’s recent comments about the economy demonstrate his how out of touch he is with the American public – the 99 percent who do not claim to be wealthy. In an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump insisted that gas prices are down to $1.98 a gallon in a few states, but there is no data to support his contention. Gas in the Metro area this week is about $3.09 a gallon, although I did see one station where it was $2.93. Most states’ gas prices range from about $2.69 to $2.98. Trump’s gas math is as bad as his tariff math.

I don’t know what gifts Ivanka Trump received on birthdays and holidays, but I’ll bet it wasn’t 30 dolls. Mr. Trump asserted that two dolls would suffice, but they might cost a couple of dollars more because of his tariffs. As the parent of two adult daughters, it’s been years since I priced dolls, but some quick research reveals that American Girl dolls cost more than $100 each, regular Barbie dolls $20 and up. Both brands are manufactured in China, so the Trump tariffs, which would be paid by parents and grandparents, not China, will more than double the purchase price. Mr. Trump followed up with a comment about pencils, that no one needs 250 pencils when five would be enough. Huh?

The non sequiturs keep coming. His response to almost any question circles back to a condemnation of his predecessor, immigrant criminals, or the 2020 election, which he still contends was rigged. These are not rational discussions about policy, but the rantings of a man whose mental stability and penchant for vengeance are antithetical to the functioning of our democracy. Who will step up and be the adult in the White House?