New Superintendent Named in Unanimous Vote 

The Falls Church City School Board formally appointed Terry J. Dade as the next Superintendent of Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) during a special meeting held Monday evening, May 5, at Meridian High School. The event included brief remarks from Dade and a public reception, where community members had the opportunity to welcome the new superintendent.

Dade will officially begin his tenure on July 1, 2025, succeeding Dr. Peter J. Noonan, who is retiring after eight years of service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Terry Dade as our new superintendent,” said School Board Chair Tate Gould. “His leadership experience, both in Northern Virginia and beyond, along with his commitment to academic excellence and innovation, makes him an outstanding choice to guide FCCPS into the future.”

Dade most recently served as Superintendent of Cornwall Central School District in New York, where he oversaw five schools and more than 3,000 students. His previous leadership roles include Superintendent of the Rochester City School District and Assistant Superintendent for Region 3 in Fairfax County Public Schools.

He is also well known in the Falls Church community, having earlier served as Principal of Graham Road Elementary School. There, he led major gains in student achievement and teacher retention, especially among high-needs populations.

“I am honored to join this exceptional learning community that values academic excellence, innovation, and inclusion,” Dade said. “FCCPS has an outstanding reputation, and I look forward to working alongside students, families, educators, and community members to build upon its legacy and shape the future together.”

With more than 25 years in public education, Dade has consistently prioritized student-centered practices, instructional improvement, and strong school-community partnerships. His leadership philosophy emphasizes transparency, collaboration, and equity—qualities that resonated with many Falls Church stakeholders during the superintendent search process.

Dade holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Teaching in Elementary Education from the University of Virginia, as well as a Master’s in School Administration from Trinity University. He is completing his Doctor of Education at Manhattanville University this month.

During his time in Fairfax County, Dade significantly reduced the number of schools with accreditation concerns and introduced innovative instructional strategies aimed at closing achievement gaps. His efforts in professional development and data-driven planning earned widespread praise from colleagues and educators across the region.

The superintendent search, conducted in partnership with HYA Associates, involved months of community input, public forums, surveys, and interviews. The School Board praised the engagement process and thanked community members for their participation.