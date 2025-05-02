Senate Democrats Demand Investigation into Elon Musk’s Alleged Abuse of White House Position for Personal Gain

May 02 2025

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, led a coalition of senior Senate Democrats in sending a letter to President Donald J. Trump demanding an investigation into reports that senior White House advisor Elon Musk has used his government role to improperly advance his personal business interests abroad. The senators cited recent reporting on a disturbing pattern in which Musk allegedly leveraged high-level access to U.S. trade policy to pressure foreign governments – including India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Lesotho – into granting favorable treatment to his satellite internet provider Starlink in apparent exchange for U.S. policy concessions. These allegations, if true, would constitute a serious violation of federal ethics laws and a profound breach of public trust.

“Public servants must serve Americans, not their own bank accounts,” the senators wrote. “These alleged actions are an egregious breach of public trust, degrade our credibility with allies and partners, and potentially violate U.S. laws.”

In addition to Warner, the letter was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ranking Member, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ranking Member, Senate Finance Committee; Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair, Senate Appropriations Committee; Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member, Senate Budget Committee; Jack Reed (D-RI), Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee; Chris Coons (D-DE), Ranking Member, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense; Brian Schatz (D-HI), Ranking Member, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; Ed Markey (D-MA), Ranking Member, Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member, Senate Agriculture Committee; Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member, Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The letter details instances of Musk meeting with foreign leaders – including those from India and Bangladesh – inside the White House complex and the Blair House, shortly before their governments fast-tracked regulatory approvals for Starlink. In one example, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission issued what was described as “the swiftest recommendation” in its history for a Starlink license shortly after officials requested a delay in U.S.-imposed tariffs and met with Musk on White House grounds.

The senators noted that these developments came amid ongoing U.S. trade negotiations, raising serious questions about potential quid pro quo arrangements. The senators further warned that allowing a special government employee to influence foreign trade decisions to benefit their private ventures represents not only a potential legal violation but a corrosion of America’s international credibility.

The senators also condemned the misuse of taxpayer-funded government properties for personal business dealings, writing, “The White House and the Blair House are not merely buildings – they are enduring symbols of American democracy and service. To use this public property for personal enrichment is not only a betrayal of the public trust – it also sends a dangerous signal that power is not a solemn responsibility, but an asset to be exploited for personal gain.”

The lawmakers called on President Trump to launch a full investigation into Musk’s conduct, to publicly disclose the findings, and to provide Congress with a complete account of Musk and his associates’ use of government positions for personal benefit.

