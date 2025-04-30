Region Reeling as Connolly Won’t Seek Re-Election

The entire Northern Virginia region was shaken this week by the news from long-time U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly that his cancer has returned and he will not seek re-election to another term in 2026.

In a statement to constituents Monday, Connolly wrote, “When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace.

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family — you all have been a joy to serve.”

Long time friend and colleague U.S. Rep. Don Beyer yesterday reacted to the announcement with the following statement:

“Northern Virginia is a better place for Gerry Connolly’s decision to enter public service. He has left an indelible mark on Fairfax County, our region, our Commonwealth, and our country as a tireless advocate for our federal workforce, the U.S. Postal Service, and our public transit system. He served his constituents faithfully, was a vigorous fighter for government reform, and remains one of the most effective legislators in either party.

“I cannot imagine the House without Gerry. We have been friends for many years, but for the past decade our partnership was an essential starting point from which so much important work followed. I deeply respect Gerry’s decision to put his constituents first by stepping back, but I will miss him terribly in Congress. Megan and I send our love to Gerry, Smitty, and the Connolly family, with thanks for years of friendship and a great career, and our best hopes for the future.”

Karl Frisch, chair of the Fairfax County School Board, added, “Today, I want to take a moment to recognize and celebrate a true champion for our community and our public schools — Congressman Gerry Connolly, who announced yesterday that he will not seek reelection following the recurrence of his cancer diagnosis.

“Throughout his career — from his time representing Providence District (the same community I serve) on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and then leading it as Chairman, to his work and leadership in Congress — Gerry has been a tireless advocate for progressive values and strong public schools.

“He has always recognized that investing in our students, educators, and schools is crucial to creating a better future for our entire community. Time and again, he has fought for increased education funding, greater support for teachers, and critical programs that give every child a fair shot at success.

“When I first decided to run for the School Board, Gerry didn’t hesitate to offer his advice, inviting me to visit with him and discuss my plans. In the years since, he has consistently provided thoughtful counsel, grounded in a singular focus: to do what we can to improve the lives of those we represent.

“Gerry’s laughter, wit, and sense of humor set an uplifting tone for the work we do as public servants, reminding us that it is a privilege to serve and that we should do it with a smile.

Here in Fairfax County, we see the lasting impact of his advocacy every day — in classrooms where opportunity is alive and well, in programs that uplift children and families, and in the green spaces and affordable housing he helped establish.

“I am proud to call Gerry Connolly a friend and a partner in this important work. Please join me in extending our deepest gratitude and best wishes to him as he continues to lead with courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to our community.”

Jeff Person, chair of the Falls Church City Democratic Committee added the following statement:

The Falls Church City Democratic Committee stands in solidarity with Congressman Gerry Connolly as he bravely confronts a new chapter in his battle with cancer. His decision not to seek re-election marks the end of an extraordinary era of service — but not the end of his towering influence on the fight for our democracy, our workers, and our communities.

For over three decades, Gerry Connolly has been a fearless advocate for the people of Northern Virginia and beyond. His leadership helped transform Fairfax County into a model of good governance and vibrant growth. In Congress, he has been a relentless champion for federal workers, voting rights, and international human rights — always standing on the side of democracy against the forces of extremism and authoritarianism.

At a time when our fundamental rights are under daily assault, Gerry Connolly’s voice has been indispensable. He has shown that principled leadership, grounded in local values and community spirit, can make a national impact.

In Falls Church and across Virginia’s 11th District, we owe Congressman Connolly an enduring debt of gratitude. His legacy is not only in the legislation he passed or the causes he championed, but also in the thousands of public servants, activists, and everyday citizens he inspired to believe that democracy depends on their engagement.

The Falls Church City Democratic Committee remains committed to carrying forward the values that Gerry Connolly is fighting for — and to honoring his service by redoubling our work to elect leaders who will continue the fight for justice, equity, and opportunity for all.

We extend our deepest thanks to Congressman Connolly and offer him our full support as he focuses on his health. His fight is our fight.