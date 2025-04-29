Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-05 9:25 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Meridian Boys Soccer Beats Warren County 19-0

Picture of Ryan McCafferty

Ryan McCafferty

2025-04-29inSports

One night after the girls’ lacrosse team beat Fauquier to the tune of 25-1, it was the boys’ soccer team to take to the same field on Tuesday evening with the same intentions against Warren County. Entering the game with five straight wins, the boys were rolling, and they were sure to take no prisoners against the struggling visiting squad.

It was clear early on that this one wouldn’t even be close. Fletcher Saaty scored three times and Luke Borg found the back of the net twice – and that was only in the game’s first fifteen minutes. After that, Etornam Amenyah, Zach Miller, Jackson Watt, and Osteen Espina-Campos all joined the party, and the Mustangs held a commanding 12-0 lead at the half while triggering the Mercy Rule to come into effect should they remain ahead by double figures midway into the second period. They would do exactly that, scoring seven more goals in the final 20 minutes of play to win by a final score of 19-0.

Saaty and Borg each scored four times, while Miller, Espina-Campos, Yanek Guziewski, Jackson Watt, and Isaiah Simms all had multiple goals. Next up, the Mustangs will visit Maggie Walker on Friday night.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

A Penny for Your Thoughts 5-1-2025

This week marks the end of the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term as president.  Has it only been 100 days?  Seems like the national and international chaos

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!