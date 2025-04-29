Meridian Boys Soccer Beats Warren County 19-0

One night after the girls’ lacrosse team beat Fauquier to the tune of 25-1, it was the boys’ soccer team to take to the same field on Tuesday evening with the same intentions against Warren County. Entering the game with five straight wins, the boys were rolling, and they were sure to take no prisoners against the struggling visiting squad.

It was clear early on that this one wouldn’t even be close. Fletcher Saaty scored three times and Luke Borg found the back of the net twice – and that was only in the game’s first fifteen minutes. After that, Etornam Amenyah, Zach Miller, Jackson Watt, and Osteen Espina-Campos all joined the party, and the Mustangs held a commanding 12-0 lead at the half while triggering the Mercy Rule to come into effect should they remain ahead by double figures midway into the second period. They would do exactly that, scoring seven more goals in the final 20 minutes of play to win by a final score of 19-0.

Saaty and Borg each scored four times, while Miller, Espina-Campos, Yanek Guziewski, Jackson Watt, and Isaiah Simms all had multiple goals. Next up, the Mustangs will visit Maggie Walker on Friday night.