Rep. Connolly Announces He’s Not Seeking Re-Election Next Year

Monday, April 28 — Northern Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represents the 11th District in Fairfax County, announced today that with the return of his cancer, he will not seek re-election next year.

In a statement to constituents released this morning, he said, “When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace.

The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family — you all have been a joy to serve.”