Beyer Statement On Gerry Connolly



April 28, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today issued the following statement on his longtime friend and colleague Congressman Gerry Connolly’s announcement that he would not seek reelection to the U.S. House:

“Northern Virginia is a better place for Gerry Connolly’s decision to enter public service. He has left an indelible mark on Fairfax County, our region, our Commonwealth, and our country as a tireless advocate for our federal workforce, the U.S. Postal Service, and our public transit system. He served his constituents faithfully, was a vigorous fighter for government reform, and remains one of the most effective legislators in either party.

“I cannot imagine the House without Gerry. We have been friends for many years, but for the past decade our partnership was an essential starting point from which so much important work followed. I deeply respect Gerry’s decision to put his constituents first by stepping back, but I will miss him terribly in Congress. Megan and I send our love to Gerry, Smitty, and the Connolly family, with thanks for years of friendship and a great career, and our best hopes for the future.”