Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-02 3:38 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Beyer Statement On Gerry Connolly

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-04-28inBreaking News


April 28, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today issued the following statement on his longtime friend and colleague Congressman Gerry Connolly’s announcement that he would not seek reelection to the U.S. House:

“Northern Virginia is a better place for Gerry Connolly’s decision to enter public service. He has left an indelible mark on Fairfax County, our region, our Commonwealth, and our country as a tireless advocate for our federal workforce, the U.S. Postal Service, and our public transit system. He served his constituents faithfully, was a vigorous fighter for government reform, and remains one of the most effective legislators in either party.

“I cannot imagine the House without Gerry. We have been friends for many years, but for the past decade our partnership was an essential starting point from which so much important work followed. I deeply respect Gerry’s decision to put his constituents first by stepping back, but I will miss him terribly in Congress. Megan and I send our love to Gerry, Smitty, and the Connolly family, with thanks for years of friendship and a great career, and our best hopes for the future.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

A Penny for Your Thoughts 5-1-2025

This week marks the end of the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term as president.  Has it only been 100 days?  Seems like the national and international chaos

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!