Fletcher Saaty Powers Meridian Boys Soccer Over Millbook 

Tuesday evening marked the first sports action at Meridian High School in more than a week, as the students – and their extracurricular activities – returned from spring break. The Mustang boys’ soccer team was ready to get back to work after winning three straight prior to the time off, and they would put their 6-2 record to the test against visiting Millbrook on a beautiful night in Falls Church.

It took a while to shake off the rust, but Meridian dominated possession early on and Henry Brown opened the scoring fifteen minutes into the first half. That would be the only goal prior to the intermission, but only a few minutes after play resumed, Quinn Drennan made it 2-0. Millbrook responded by scoring on a penalty kick, but then it was Fletcher Saaty’s time to shine. He recorded a natural hat trick with three consecutive goals, each separated by a handful of minutes, and the 5-1 Mustang advantage had Millbrook just wanting this one to be over and done with. Meridian still wasn’t done yet, tacking on two more garbage time goals courtesy of Osteen Espina-Campos and Jackson Watt, as the home team cruised to its fourth win in a row.

The Mustangs, now 7-2, face Sherando on the road on Friday. Their next home game will be next Tuesday against Warren County.