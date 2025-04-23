New Wave of West Falls Retailers, Homes Announced

As Falls Church’s stunning new 10-acre development speeds toward construction completion, new retailers and housing options are opening up with the prospect of inviting countless new dollars to the Little City from not only its current residents, but from the surrounding region with its estimated $14 billion in annual disposable income.

It is the largest of a remarkable four major retail hubs in the 2.2 square miles of the Little City. Falls Church residents and the wider region, both, are its beneficiaries, including Founders Row 1 and 2, Broad and Washington and the Eden Center at the opposite end.

Hoffman and Associates, a nationally recognized developer of mixed-use and residential communities now in charge of the 10-acre West Falls project, has announced the latest wave of retail openings at its West Falls.

Here’s what they’ve announced this week that’s opening soon:

Ice Cream Jubilee, 151 West Falls Station Blvd. Named ‘Best Ice Cream in DC’ for nine years running, Ice Cream Jubilee brings its popular ice cream offerings to West Falls with a wide range of flavors, from timeless classics to daring and innovative combinations.

BurgerFi, 168 West Falls Station Blvd., is a chef-founded, fast-casual burger concept offering a casual dining atmosphere with American cuisine. BurgerFi uses 100 percent American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. Its menu also includes high-quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, All-Natural Chicken offerings, Hand-Cut Sides and Frozen Custard Shakes.

Honoo Ramen Bar, 153 West Falls Station Blvd. Located centrally on The Commons, Honoo Ramen Bar will be a full-service restaurant offering Japanese yakitori, traditional Japanese ramen, aburasoba and tsukemen, all made in-house daily.

Dok Khao Thai Eatery, 180 West Falls Station Blvd., serves an array of authentic, made-to-order dishes inspired by the night markets in Bangkok. Using locally sourced ingredients, the menu features a variety of offerings, including small plates, salads, curries, noodles and other signature meals. In addition to a diverse and dynamic menu, the restaurant also features gourmet coffee, tea, craft cocktails and a dessert bar.

These retailers add to what’s already opened at the site:

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, 243 West Falls Station, Designed with a casual coastal ambiance and friendly service, Mason’s provides guests with an authentic taste of New England, focusing on sustainably sourced seafood, led by 100 percent Maine lobster rolls – including both Classic Maine and Connecticut styles.

Chase Bank, 118 West Falls Station Blvd., Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. serving more than 82 million consumers and 6.4 million small businesses. They provide a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.

Tierra Encantada, 131 Haycock Road. As a leader in Spanish Immersion early education, Tierra Encantada provides a distinguished early education experience that focuses on the growth of the whole child.

Perspire Sauna Studios, 7140 Leesburg Pike. Perspire combines the centuries-old healing practice of traditional sauna with the science-backed technology of infrared (IR) and red light therapy (RLT) to optimize health and wellness.

CityDance Studios, 255 West Falls Station Blvd. A division of CityDance offerings, Studios offers high-quality, in-person classes for students ages 18 months to adults. The newly built facility includes three studios where students can enjoy classes in ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, tap, zumba and more taught by Studios’ esteemed teaching faculty.

Levine Music, 255 West Falls Station Blvd., This state-of-the-art facility features specialized studios where students can learn over 22 instruments and their voices guided by Levine’s expert artist faculty. The campus also includes a cutting-edge recording studio, a digital piano lab for group learning, early childhood music education spaces and a versatile performance space for recitals and master classes.

Residential units now being offered include:

The Oak (Now selling, move-ins begin this summer), 255 West Falls Station Blvd. A 174,000-square-foot, 11-story building features 126 elevated condominium residences with inviting amenities and curated retail, as well as community, arts and civic space. The Oak provides residents with modern, welcoming spaces filled with natural elements, connection to the dynamic West Falls community and the convenience of a location with unparalleled connectivity to the region.

The Alder (Now leasing, move-in ready), 136 West Falls Station Blvd. The Alder is an eight-story modern apartment community offering 400 thoughtfully designed apartment homes ranging from studios to two-bedrooms with over 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space in the heart of the West Falls neighborhood. Inspired by nature’s timeless design, The Alder offers inviting spaces, thoughtful services and sophisticated finishes, curating the ultimate living experience.

Overall, West Falls is a 10-acre community in Falls Church that offers modern condominium residences at The Oak, apartments at The Alder, The Reserve at Falls Church senior living, dining, personal care, wellness and education concepts, active outdoor spaces, The Wellness Center, a medical office, Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church and more. The community offers unparalleled connectivity, with easy access to the West Falls Church Metro station and I-66.