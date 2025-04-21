F.C. Schools Supt. Noonan Cautions Vs. Cutting $ to Schools 

The following statement was submitted by Falls Church Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan to the News-Press today:

Monday, April 21 – With the $1.2 million revenue reduction by the Falls Church City Council, the City schools would be responsible for a reduction of $600,000 due to the revenue sharing agreement the schools have with the City.

The schools have grown by over 200 students in the past two years and expect another 150 next year which means we need more teachers and staff. A cut to the schools would be devastating because we can’t cut teachers in our budget. It would mean we will either need to raise class size in the division by between 3-5 students per class. That will result in either a reduction in force or, as we need to honor the collective bargaining agreement with our employees, we will need to reduce the cost of living adjustment (COLA) to meet the Council’s budget.

Each option is terrible but the schools’ hands are tied by the potential actions of the Council. We’ve met the guidance from the Council for the past seven years, and now there is a possibility that the Council will provide a tax reduction to homeowners before fully funding the schools and the general government.

This would also be the second year in a row that the Council would cut funding to schools after being a great budget partner and working within the revenue sharing agreement.

If the Council gives a 1/2 cent cut to homeowners instead of a 2.5 cent cut, the schools and the general government will be fully funded. This seems to be a win for all.