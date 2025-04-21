Beyer: “Hegseth Must Resign or Be Fired”

April 21, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents a Northern Virginia district in the U.S. House that includes the Pentagon, again called for the resignation or termination of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today after New York Times reporting revealed that Hegseth sent sensitive, and potentially classified, information about military strikes in Yemen in a separate Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer:

“As we have seen in the weeks since reporting by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg first revealed the Secretary’s reckless violation of national security procedures, this was not an isolated incident nor was it a mistake. He has shown a pattern of flagrant disregard for the rules and responsibilities entrusted to his office and made clear that he is unfit and unqualified to serve as our Secretary of Defense. Such repeated lapses in judgement not only disprove Hegseth’s claims of ‘100% operations security,’ but also actively put our servicemembers at home and abroad in harm’s way.

“The Secretary has not shown the discretion nor the sound judgement needed to manage his own communications or his front office. As he has previously stated himself: Any security professional ‘would be fired on the spot for this type of conduct and criminally prosecuted for being so reckless with this kind of information.’ The Secretary of Defense is not above the law. He is not exempt from the standards every servicemember serving in the Department of Defense is held to.

“At minimum, Hegseth must resign immediately. If he refuses, President Trump must remove him without delay. Every day he remains in office is a threat to American national security.”