Meridian Soccer Falls To Alexandria City Twice In Thursday Doubleheader

Thursday evening’s sports activity at Meridian High School would feature double the fun, with both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams playing host to the 6A Alexandria City Titans. There were a few overcast rain clouds in the air, but unlike on Monday, no threat of severe storms, and the stands were packed with Mustang supporters.

The girls played first, and got on the board within four minutes thanks to Emma Flanagan. They would control play for most of the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net again, and less than two minutes after returning from the intermission, Alexandria City evened it up. That would prove to be a momentum killer, and after remaining tied through most of the remainder of the game, the Titans broke through to take a 2-1 lead with about 12 minutes remaining. They’d tack on a third as well a few moments afterwards, dropping the girls to 1-2 on the year.

For the boys, it was the same song, different verse. Henry Brown scored about 15 minutes into the action on a pretty play set up by Yamin Shams and Fletcher Saaty, but Alexandria City quickly equalized on a penalty shot. The teams went into halftime knotted up at one apiece, and the tie was eventually broken midway through the second by the visitors. 2-1 would prove to be the final score despite Meridian finding some opportunities late, and with the loss, the boys now fall to a record of 3-2.

Both squads will be right back on the field tonight, with the boys at home again and the girls on the road as they face another Titans team, this time Dominion.