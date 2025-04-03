Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report 4-3-2025

There’s a lot of frustration and anger over what’s happening on the Hill — and that’s okay. With so much at stake, your feelings are valid. Whether you support or oppose this administration, what’s unfolding reminds me of something President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said: “…the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself.”

Today, the balance between democratic governance and private influence faces unprecedented challenges. When a handful of wealthy individuals and corporations dictate policy, control public discourse, and influence access to essential services, government stops being a system of the people, by the people, and for the people.

FDR warned against allowing private wealth to control politics because it turns democracy into a tool for profit, silences citizens, and undermines the public good. The privatization of essential services like mail delivery, healthcare (Medicaid and Medicare) and education deepens inequality, prioritizing corporate profits over people’s well-being. We see this happening now.

And here in Virginia, federal job cuts are hitting hard. Thousands of dedicated public servants are losing their livelihoods, destabilizing families and harming local economies. This isn’t just politics, it’s about real people facing real consequences.

To safeguard democracy in 2025 and beyond, reforms are essential. While gridlock may stall progress at the federal level, we can act at the state level by strengthening campaign finance laws to limit the power of money in politics and expose hidden agendas. We can push for policies that restore power to the people and uphold the principles of democracy.

To that point, I want to update you on my work in the General Assembly. Governor Youngkin has issued vetoes and signed bills into law. I am proud to share that SB1166, regarding invasive species, was signed into law. This bill requires retail establishments selling certain invasive plant species for outdoor use to post conspicuous signage identifying them as invasive, informing consumers, and promoting alternative options.

Another bill the governor signed was SB1011, which adds the City of Falls Church to the list of localities authorized to establish an affordable dwelling unit program to assist first time homebuyers.

I will continue working toward better housing policies so we can live and work in the same community while maintaining a balance to spend time with our families.

To act on the governor’s vetoes and budget amendments, members of the General Assembly will head to Richmond for Reconvened Session on Wednesday April 2.

As always, it’s an honor to continue to represent you and if you need anything from my office, please reach out.