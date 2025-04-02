Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-02 11:18 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-04-02inBreaking News

~ On Trump Tariffs ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the widespread tariffs announced by Donald Trump today:

“These tariffs are nothing more than an enormous tax hike on American consumers, who will soon be left footing the bill as they pay more for groceries, electronics, clothes, and cars. Tariffs should be targeted wisely, not applied to practically all goods in a way that eliminates jobs, alienates our closest partners, and evaporates the retirement savings of hardworking Americans. I look forward to a vote tonight on our Senate resolution to remove misguided tariffs against Canada and take a strong first step towards reasserting Congressional authority over trade policy.”

Recent News

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

Posted by Comments: 0
~ On Trump Tariffs ~ WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the widespread tariffs announced…
Read More
WARNER INTRODUCES BIPARTISAN BILL TO ELIMINATE FOOD DESERTS AND INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD

WARNER INTRODUCES BIPARTISAN BILL TO ELIMINATE FOOD DESERTS AND INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD

Posted by Comments: 0
~ Bill incentivizes grocers and non-profits to fulfill demand for healthy groceries in rural and urban areas ~ WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R.…
Read More
Midsummer Night’s Dream Reality-ish at Meridian H.S. 

Midsummer Night’s Dream Reality-ish at Meridian H.S. 

Posted by Comments: 0
A Midsummer Night’s Dream is arguably William Shakespeare’s most popular and inviting for creatively-variated presentation play. One such new and…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

~ On Trump Tariffs ~ WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the widespread tariffs announced by Donald Trump today: “These tariffs are nothing more than

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!