2025-04-03 12:53 AM
Warner Boosts Booker as Filibuster Passes 15 Hours

2025-04-01inNews

Tuesday, April 1 — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner stood up at the Senate this morning to boost the ongoing filibuster of New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who has held the floor for over 15 hours as of 10:30 a.m. today. He joined a string of colleagues who were allowed to ask questions permitted Booker brief relief in his marathon. Senate colleagues Chris Coon, Ed Markey, Chuck Shumer and Elizabeth Warren were ones that bracketed Warner’s turn to ask about aspects of the Trump administration’s use of massive budget cuts, punitive tariffs and steps to undermine NATO and the Atlantic Alliance.

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

WARNER INTRODUCES BIPARTISAN BILL TO ELIMINATE FOOD DESERTS AND INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD

Midsummer Night’s Dream Reality-ish at Meridian H.S. 

