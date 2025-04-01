Beyer Statement On U.S. Institute Of Peace

March 31, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today issued the following statement after the reported mass firings of workers at the United States Institute of Peace, the reported illegal “appointment” of a 28-year-old Elon Musk lackey to replace its president, and the reported “transfer” of its headquarters to the General Services Administration (GSA):

“The United States Institute of Peace is a private, independent, nonprofit organization, not an Executive Branch agency. Trump and Musk have no more authority to bypass the legal procedures Congress enacted to establish its headquarters and governance structure than they have to seize the assets of the American Red Cross or replace the leadership of the U.S. United States Conference of Catholic Bishops with Elon Musk’s young stooges.

“Congress established the Institute of Peace with support of Ronald Reagan to study and advance the use of diplomacy to prevent armed conflict. The American people have a vested interest in that goal, for both national security and financial reasons in addition to the moral ones. Donald Trump’s attacks on diplomacy and soft power, his antagonization of key American allies, and his authoritarian tactics make our country and the world less safe. I will continue to advocate for the U.S. Institute of Peace and for the conscientious, committed people who work there.”

Beyer served as a U.S. Ambassador during the Obama Administration. He has been an outspoken defender of the United States Institute of Peace, and critic of illegal attempts by the Trump Administration and “DOGE” to dismantle it.