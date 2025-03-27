Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-03-27
‘Vote Vets’ Assails Trump Disinterest in Soldiers’ Plight

2025-03-27

The following is a statement by the Vote Vets organization issued today:

“Trump was asked yesterday whether he had been briefed on the four American soldiers missing after a training mission in Lithuania, several hours after the incident. At the time we wrote this email, those four soldiers are still missing. He responded: “No, I haven’t.” And then he moved on. The Commander in Chief had not been briefed by his staff — and he did not care.

“This happened a day after he told the press he was unaware of an absolutely massive security failure in his defense and intelligence chain of command, with his own appointees at fault.

“While shadow president Elon Musk is gutting critical care and services at the VA and threatening to fire 83,000 more after already kicking thousands of VA staff out of their jobs — alongside thousands of other Veterans serving in government jobs.

“From the man who trampled the graves of our fallen in Arlington National Cemetery for a photo op. The man who refused to honor the fallen at an American cemetery in France because of some rain. Who refused to be seen with wounded Veterans because, ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ Who attacked Gold Star Parents multiple times. Who called the fallen ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’

“Donald Trump does not care about the Military. He does not care about the millions of Veterans who depend on the VA, Medicaid, or Social Security. Elon Musk is destroying vital services for Veterans. Republicans in Congress are enabling both of them, and abandoning their obligations to check Trump’s power.

“We will not let any of this go unanswered.

“We’ve already run several targeted campaigns against the GOP in the first two months of the Trump Administration. We run the most effective ads in politics cycle after cycle. We mobilize Veterans to acti

