Virginia Dream FC defeats Pro Side Richmond Kickers 3-1 

“The Little City’s” Virginia Dream FC “Cupset” pro side Richmond Kickers, 3-1, in the first round of the US Open Cup. The victory advances The Dream to the second round of the Tournament to be held in early April. In its first attempt, Virginia Dream FC is one of only a handful of Open Division teams in the country to advance to the next round. In perhaps the club’s most significant victory to date, Virginia Dream FC put in a total team effort. Goalkeeper Joe Rice allowed only one goal by the Richmond Kickers and Nico Likulia, Mike Okenkoye, and Tom Sucheki netted one goal apiece to bring home the W.

As U.S.A’s oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament, The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup affords teams at all levels of the soccer pyramid, from amateur to fully professional, the opportunity to compete against each other. It is a single elimination tournament: win or go home!

For updated Virginia Dream FC team information go to: https://www.instagram.com/VirginiaDreamFC/?hl=en