2025-03-21 2:01 AM
Meridian Boys Soccer Begins Season With 1-0 Home Win

Ryan McCafferty

2025-03-20

Spring sports season officially got underway at Meridian High School on a freezing mid-March Monday night in Falls Church, with the boys’ soccer team taking on the Generals from Washington-Liberty. Nathan Greiner’s group is looking to bounce back to its 2023 State Championship form after going 9-9 a season ago, and gave itself a prime opportunity to prove itself against a quality opponent right off the bat.

Washington-Liberty seemed to control most of the play early on, but the Mustangs found some opportunities and converted on one about midway through the first half courtesy of Yamin Shams. There would be no scoring for the remainder of the first half despite both teams having their chances, and as dusk set in on the bundled-up home crowd, the second period would prove to be even more of a slog. The visitors continued to take their shots, but new starting goaltender Michael Cook made a few spectacular saves to keep the scoreboard in favor of the Mustangs, and Meridian escaped with the victory to begin its season with the same mark in the win/loss column as Monday’s final tally: 1-0.

 They are at home to take on Rock Ridge on Friday.

Warner, Crapo Lead Colleagues in Letter Reaffirming Support for Community Development Financial Institutions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Crapo (R-ID), co-chairs of the Senate Community Development Finance Caucus, led a…
Beyer Statement On Badar Khan Suri

March 20, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement today after his constituent, Georgetown postdoctoral…
Virginia Dream FC defeats Pro Side Richmond Kickers 3-1 

“The Little City’s” Virginia Dream FC “Cupset” pro side Richmond Kickers, 3-1, in the first round of the US Open…
