Meridian Boys Soccer Begins Season With 1-0 Home Win

Spring sports season officially got underway at Meridian High School on a freezing mid-March Monday night in Falls Church, with the boys’ soccer team taking on the Generals from Washington-Liberty. Nathan Greiner’s group is looking to bounce back to its 2023 State Championship form after going 9-9 a season ago, and gave itself a prime opportunity to prove itself against a quality opponent right off the bat.

Washington-Liberty seemed to control most of the play early on, but the Mustangs found some opportunities and converted on one about midway through the first half courtesy of Yamin Shams. There would be no scoring for the remainder of the first half despite both teams having their chances, and as dusk set in on the bundled-up home crowd, the second period would prove to be even more of a slog. The visitors continued to take their shots, but new starting goaltender Michael Cook made a few spectacular saves to keep the scoreboard in favor of the Mustangs, and Meridian escaped with the victory to begin its season with the same mark in the win/loss column as Monday’s final tally: 1-0.

They are at home to take on Rock Ridge on Friday.