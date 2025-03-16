Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-03-16
Mason Falls To VCU Yet Again in a Championship Game

nick gatz

News

In a hard-fought Atlantic 10 Conference Championship game on March 16, 2025, the George Mason Patriots fell just short against the VCU Rams, losing 68-63. With one second remaining, Mason had a chance to force overtime, but their potential game-tying three-pointer heartbreakingly rimmed out.

The Patriots, who finished the regular season with a strong 15-3 conference record and a 26-8 overall mark, showed resilience throughout the game. Despite trailing 36-28 at halftime, Mason battled back to cut the deficit to a single point in the closing minutes. Senior forward Jalen Haynes led the charge with 17 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Darius Maddox added 12 points and three steals.

VCU’s Max Shulga played a decisive role in the Rams’ victory, scoring 18 points, including a clutch step-back three-pointer in the final two minutes. The game was defined by its physicality, with some highly questionable calls adding to the intensity of the battle.

Both teams finished the regular season as co-champions of the Atlantic 10, each posting a 15-3 record in conference play. For VCU, this marked their ninth appearance in the A-10 title game since joining the conference in 2012-13. Meanwhile, Mason once again fell just short, unable to break through in a pivotal moment.

Mason originally left the CAA to avoid the constraints of a one-bid league, but with the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, it raises the question—was it the right move? As the program looks ahead, uncertainty looms over its future direction and path to sustained success as the A10 likely becomes a 1 bid league going forward.

