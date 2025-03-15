George Mason Advances to A-10 Championship with Gritty Win Over Saint Joseph’s

In a commanding performance on March 15, 2025, the George Mason Patriots secured their place in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Championship, defeating the Saint Joseph’s Hawks 74-64 in the tournament semifinals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Patriots wasted no time setting the tone, opening with a blistering 6-for-8 shooting stretch while the Hawks struggled out of the gate, missing their first eight attempts. This early surge powered George Mason to a dominant 25-7 lead midway through the first half.

Saint Joseph’s, however, refused to back down. The Hawks responded with an 8-2 run, slicing the deficit to 12 points in just two minutes. Their persistence carried into the second half, where they clawed back to within a single point. But despite their rally, they were never able to overtake the Patriots.

Jalen Haynes led the charge for George Mason, finishing with a team-high 22 points. On the other side, Saint Joseph’s sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 26 points—including a season-high five three-pointers—while grabbing six rebounds.

With this victory, George Mason moves on to the A-10 Championship game, where they will face top-seeded VCU. The Patriots are seeking their first-ever A-10 tournament title since joining the conference in 2013.

Head coach Tony Skinn, a former standout for George Mason during their legendary 2006 Final Four run, has quickly made his mark since taking the helm in 2023. In just his second season, he has led the Patriots to a share of the A-10 regular-season title and earned A-10 Coach of the Year honors.

A Rivalry Renewed

The championship matchup against VCU brings a sense of nostalgia. Long before joining the A-10, these two programs were the teams to beat in the CAA, frequently clashing in high-stakes games in Richmond. When asked if this showdown rekindled memories of his playing days, Skinn didn’t hesitate.

“1,000%,” he said. “VCU is a great program. They’re exactly where they’re supposed to be. We had work to do—and here we are.”

Fittingly, the Patriots return to the very arena where Skinn and his teammates made history in 2006, stunning top-ranked UConn to punch their ticket to the Final Four. Now, nearly two decades later, the question looms: Can Skinn and his team recapture that magic?

With an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line, anticipation for this championship clash couldn’t be higher. The atmosphere at Capital One Arena will be electric as these in-state rivals battle for a spot in the Big Dance.

For years, the phrase “Who’s going to be this year’s George Mason?” has echoed in March Madness conversations. But this time, the question is different: Can this year’s George Mason be George Mason?

Find out tomorrow at 1 p.m. when the game tips off live on CBS. If you’re in D.C., grab your tickets—this is one you won’t want to miss.