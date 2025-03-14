WARNER SLAMS TRUMP TARIFFS THAT ARE SET TO MAKE LIFE MORE EXPENSIVE FOR VIRGINIANS

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below on the Trump tariffs that went into effect today. These 25 percent tariffs will target foreign steel and aluminum, triggering additional tariffs and retaliatory fees and hurting consumers.

“Let’s be clear, today’s action by the Trump administration to levy a 25 percent tax on the importation of all steel and aluminum into the U.S. will jack up costs for consumers and small businesses across the Commonwealth and the nation. These tariffs will significantly increase input costs for small businesses, put homeownership further out of reach for Virginians, and threaten good-paying manufacturing jobs across America. They will also endanger the Commonwealth’s greatest economic engine – the Port of Virginia – by targeting commerce and potentially threatening activity at the port. Americans don’t want a reckless and misguided trade war. I’m going to keep working to lower prices for families and fighting to ensure we don’t turn our back on our allies.”