Second-Seeded George Mason Opens A-10 Championship Friday in DC

WASHINGTON – The second-seeded George Mason University men’s basketball team (24-7, 15-3 A-10) opens the A-10 Championship Friday with a 5 p.m. quarterfinal game at Capital One Arena.

The Patriots will play the winner of Thursday’s second round game between No. 7 George Washington and No. 15 Fordham. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

MEDIA COVERAGE

Friday’s A-10 Quarterfinal will be broadcast nationally on USA Network, featuring commentary from Mike Corey, Tim McCormick and Caroline Pineda. In addition, Voice of the Patriots Bill Rohland will call the game on the GoMason Digital Network, with streaming coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

PATRIOT POINTS

• With its March 8 win at Richmond, George Mason secured a share of the A-10 regular season title for the first time in school history. It’s GMU’s first regular season title since 2011 (CAA).

• George Mason has reached 15 league and 24 overall victories for the first time in the program’s A-10 history (2013-). It’s just the fourth time in school annals GMU has posted 24+ wins.

• GMU has earned an A-10 double bye for the first time in school history and the program’s No. 2 seed is its highest in a conference tournament since 2011.

• The Patriots are 22-4 (.846) over their last 26 games.

• The Patriots wrapped up the regular season with a 64-60 win at Richmond on March 8. Darius Maddox led the Green & Gold with a game-high 18

• Tony Skinn is the A-10 Coach of the Year. He joins Jim Larrañaga (1999, 2011), Rick Barnes (1988) and Joe Harrington (1984) as GMU’s all-time conference Coach of the Year honorees.

• Jared Billups is the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year and joins George Evans (1999, 2000, 2001) as the only conference DPOTYs in school history. Billups also joins AJ Wilson (2021) as the only A-10 All-Defensive Team picks in program annals.

• Jalen Haynes is just the second All-A-10 First Team selection in school history, joining Josh Oduro (2022, 2023). In addition, Darius Maddox earned a spot on the All-A-10 Third Team. It’s the first all-conference honor of his career.

• George Mason ranks third in the nation in FG defense (.379) while also ranking high in effective FG defense (4th, .449), 2pt defense (5th, .445) and 3pt defense (21st, .302). The Patriots are 11th in scoring defense (63.1 ppg allowed) and 24th in overall defensive efficiency (0.961 points/possession).

• The Patriots are 7-0 in their last seven contests decided by five points or less and 3-0 in their last three overtime games.

• GM is a perfect 14-0 when winning the turnover battle or if turnovers are tied this season.

• The Patriots are 19-2 when shooting 30 percent or better from from 3pt range on the season.

• George Mason posted a school record 17 home wins this season and swept its A-10 home schedule for the first time ever. GMU also captured six conference road wins for the first time since 2012-13.

• The Patriots have yet to play a game on a neutral floor this season.

• George Mason is ranked 75th nationally in the Mar. 13 NET. GM also is 85th in the Ken Pomeroy rankings.

MASON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

The Patriots have posted a 41-47 (.466) all-time record in conference postseason events, including a 35-37 record (.486) in the Div. I era. Mason was 4-8 in NAIA District 19 events and 1-2 in the Mason-Dixon Conference (Div. II), before joining the Div. I ranks (1978-79). In its Div. I history, Mason was 1-4 in ECAC South postseason contests and 29-23 all-time in CAA Tournament games.

The Patriots are 6-11 all time in Atlantic 10 postseason contests. Mason has won A-10 second round games vs. Fordham in 2017, UMass in 2018, George Washington in 2019 and 2021 and Richmond in 2023. Mason is 1-4 in the A-10 first round, 5-2 in the second round and 0-5 in the quarterfinals. The Patriots have won four postseason conference tournament championships in program history, all during the CAA era (1989, 1999, 2001, 2008).

PATRIOTS AS THE NO. 2 SEED

George Mason is 6-5 all time as the No. 2 seed in conference tournament play. All 11 of those contests came while the Patriots were a part of the CAA (1989, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2009).

HISTORY vs. GEORGE WASHINGTON

A Friday matchup with GW would mark the 38th all-time meeting between local rivals George Mason and George Washington. The schools are separated by just 20 miles and are situated on the same DC Metro line (Orange). Mason has won 11 of the past 16 matchups and holds a 2-1 edge on neutral floors. Overall, GW holds a 24-13 advantage in the series and has captured 17 of the 19 matchups in DC. George Mason won both regular season matchups this season by a total of six points. The Patriots captured an 80-77, double overtime victory on Jan. 18 in Fairfax and won the road contest in Foggy Bottom, 53-50, on February 5.

HISTORY vs. FORDHAM

A Friday matchup vs. Fordham would mark the 18th all-time meeting between Mason and the Rams. The Rams hold a 10-7 advantage in the series, although the Patriots have won seven of the past 11 matchups. The teams have met four times in the A-10 Tournament, most recently in 2012. The Rams have won three of those four tournament contests. Earlier this season, the Patriots knocked off Fordham 74-64 on February 26 in Fairfax.

UP NEXT

With a victory Friday, the Patriots would move on to the A-10 Semifinals for the first time in school history. That game will be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.